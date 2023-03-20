Buying in Glenwood Landing: Small, North Shore community blends history, modernity

THE SCOOP With a mix of quaint neighborhoods, multi-million dollar developments and beaches within walking distance, Glenwood Landing packs both old fashioned small town and modern hamlet into one-square-mile.

Residents have been picking up their own mail at the local post office since it was established on Dec. 1, 1891. But that is just part of the charm of the community on Hempstead Harbor, said Christina Volz, a broker with Compass Greater NY.

"Residents say they love this because they get to see their neighbors," she said.

Glenwood Landing has a shopping center near Glenwood Road and Glen Cove Avenue with restaurants, stores and a pharmacy. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Since 2022, there are also new luxury condominiums, the Residences at Glen Harbor, developed by Racanelli Construction Co. Inc. The four-story, 48-unit building is on the harbor with views of the Long Island Sound. Prices start at $1.5 million.

"Glenwood Landing is a hidden gem in terms of the immediate neighborhood being so close to Glen Head. It's a beautiful, quiet North Shore community," said Michael W. Stanco, a broker with Compass Greater NY.

Pia Plaza is part of the main shopping area of Glenwood Landing. Credit: Danielle Silverman

The hamlet is adjacent to Glen Head in the Town of Oyster Bay. This gives residents access to Tappen Beach and the community pool. There's a shopping center on Glenwood Road with restaurants, stores and a pharmacy. Volz said the area is walkable and has diverse architecture from small cottages and capes to Colonials and new construction. Prices range from the low $600,000s to $1.5 million or more, but while buyers are drawn to starter homes there, inventory is limited.

Glenwood Landing has diverse architecture from small cottages and capes to Colonials and new construction, a listing agent said. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Glenwood Landing was settled in 1681 and industries like farming, sand mining, milling, oystering, fishing, boat building and energy supply and production are all part of its history. So are famous visitors, like the magician Houdini, who was once a summer resident, along with other celebrities who stayed at a beach resort hotel, the Karotsony. The former Fyfe's Shipyard had millionaire customers like banker J.P. Morgan, and also made high-speed, torpedo-carrying PT boats for the Navy during World War II.

In 1905, a small electric power plant was built on the Glenwood Landing shore and grew into the Long Island Lighting Company's 15.7-acre generating station. Volz said that most of it has been decommissioned in the past decade and a settlement between LIPA and the North Shore School District continues to offset some of the district taxes.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are five condos on the market, ranging from $1.5 million to $3.5 million.

SALE PRICES Between March 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023, there were 14 home sales with a median sale price of $695,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $435,000 and the high was $1.45 million. During that period a year earlier there were 12 home sales with a median sale price of $811,000. The price range was $368,000 to $1.3 million.

OTHER STATS

Towns Oyster Bay, North Hempstead

Area 1 square mile

ZIP code 11547

Population 3,948

Median age 47.4

Median household income $111,525

Median home value $732,500

Monthly LIRR ticket from Glen Head $277

School district, graduation rate North Shore (96.7%)

Library Gold Coast

Hospitals Glen Cove Hospital, St. Francis Hospital

Transit NICE Bus Route 21

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

NOW ON MARKET

$1,500,000

Priced at $1.5 million, this Shore Road condo is part of the Residences at Glen Harbor, built in 2022. Credit: Stanco Misiti Team

This 1,736-square-foot condominium is one of 48 luxury waterfront units in the Residences at Glen Harbor, built in 2022. It has two bedrooms and 2½ baths, a private terrace overlooking the water, high ceilings and two garage spaces. The four-story building has amenities like 24-hour concierge and doorman services, two fitness centers, a clubhouse/lounge and a heated swimming pool. Taxes are $10,926; HOA is $1,463 a month. Michael W. Stanco and Michael Misiti, Compass Greater NY LLC, 917-293-0915

$649,000

Priced at $649,000, this Colonial on Vine Street has new windows and a bathroom with custom marble tile. Credit: Heidi Hunt Photography

Built in 1938 on 0.12 acre, this 900-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath Colonial has been renovated with all new Anderson windows, a chef's kitchen and a bathroom with custom Carrera marble tile. There are wide-plank floors, a fully fenced-in yard, a driveway and beach access. Taxes are $9,976. Christina Volz, Compass Greater NY LLC, 516-503-4604

RECENTLY SOLD

$3.2 million

Shore Road

Style Mid-rise condo

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2021

Lot size 2,616 square feet

Taxes TBD

+/- List price -$759,000

Days on market 43

$1,608,000

Shore Road

Style Mid-rise condo

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2021

Lot Size 1,756 sq. ft.

Taxes TBD

+/- List price -$167,000

Days on market 58

$985,000

Kissam Lane

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1990

Lot size 0.23 acre

Taxes $16,476

+/- List price -$4,998

Days on market 98

$830,000

Ruth Lane

Style Raised Ranch, Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1964

Lot Size 0.3 acre

Taxes $14,215

+/- List price -$49,000

Days on market 38

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 7

Price range $649,000 to $3.5 million

Tax range $9,976 to $17,336