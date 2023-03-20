Buying in Glenwood Landing: Small, North Shore community blends history, modernity
THE SCOOP With a mix of quaint neighborhoods, multi-million dollar developments and beaches within walking distance, Glenwood Landing packs both old fashioned small town and modern hamlet into one-square-mile.
Residents have been picking up their own mail at the local post office since it was established on Dec. 1, 1891. But that is just part of the charm of the community on Hempstead Harbor, said Christina Volz, a broker with Compass Greater NY.
"Residents say they love this because they get to see their neighbors," she said.
Since 2022, there are also new luxury condominiums, the Residences at Glen Harbor, developed by Racanelli Construction Co. Inc. The four-story, 48-unit building is on the harbor with views of the Long Island Sound. Prices start at $1.5 million.
"Glenwood Landing is a hidden gem in terms of the immediate neighborhood being so close to Glen Head. It's a beautiful, quiet North Shore community," said Michael W. Stanco, a broker with Compass Greater NY.
The hamlet is adjacent to Glen Head in the Town of Oyster Bay. This gives residents access to Tappen Beach and the community pool. There's a shopping center on Glenwood Road with restaurants, stores and a pharmacy. Volz said the area is walkable and has diverse architecture from small cottages and capes to Colonials and new construction. Prices range from the low $600,000s to $1.5 million or more, but while buyers are drawn to starter homes there, inventory is limited.
Glenwood Landing was settled in 1681 and industries like farming, sand mining, milling, oystering, fishing, boat building and energy supply and production are all part of its history. So are famous visitors, like the magician Houdini, who was once a summer resident, along with other celebrities who stayed at a beach resort hotel, the Karotsony. The former Fyfe's Shipyard had millionaire customers like banker J.P. Morgan, and also made high-speed, torpedo-carrying PT boats for the Navy during World War II.
In 1905, a small electric power plant was built on the Glenwood Landing shore and grew into the Long Island Lighting Company's 15.7-acre generating station. Volz said that most of it has been decommissioned in the past decade and a settlement between LIPA and the North Shore School District continues to offset some of the district taxes.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are five condos on the market, ranging from $1.5 million to $3.5 million.
SALE PRICES Between March 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023, there were 14 home sales with a median sale price of $695,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $435,000 and the high was $1.45 million. During that period a year earlier there were 12 home sales with a median sale price of $811,000. The price range was $368,000 to $1.3 million.
OTHER STATS
Towns Oyster Bay, North Hempstead
Area 1 square mile
ZIP code 11547
Population 3,948
Median age 47.4
Median household income $111,525
Median home value $732,500
Monthly LIRR ticket from Glen Head $277
School district, graduation rate North Shore (96.7%)
Library Gold Coast
Hospitals Glen Cove Hospital, St. Francis Hospital
Transit NICE Bus Route 21
Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
NOW ON MARKET
$1,500,000
This 1,736-square-foot condominium is one of 48 luxury waterfront units in the Residences at Glen Harbor, built in 2022. It has two bedrooms and 2½ baths, a private terrace overlooking the water, high ceilings and two garage spaces. The four-story building has amenities like 24-hour concierge and doorman services, two fitness centers, a clubhouse/lounge and a heated swimming pool. Taxes are $10,926; HOA is $1,463 a month. Michael W. Stanco and Michael Misiti, Compass Greater NY LLC, 917-293-0915
$649,000
Built in 1938 on 0.12 acre, this 900-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath Colonial has been renovated with all new Anderson windows, a chef's kitchen and a bathroom with custom Carrera marble tile. There are wide-plank floors, a fully fenced-in yard, a driveway and beach access. Taxes are $9,976. Christina Volz, Compass Greater NY LLC, 516-503-4604
RECENTLY SOLD
$3.2 million
Shore Road
Style Mid-rise condo
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2½
Built 2021
Lot size 2,616 square feet
Taxes TBD
+/- List price -$759,000
Days on market 43
$1,608,000
Shore Road
Style Mid-rise condo
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms 2½
Built 2021
Lot Size 1,756 sq. ft.
Taxes TBD
+/- List price -$167,000
Days on market 58
$985,000
Kissam Lane
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1990
Lot size 0.23 acre
Taxes $16,476
+/- List price -$4,998
Days on market 98
$830,000
Ruth Lane
Style Raised Ranch, Cape
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 1964
Lot Size 0.3 acre
Taxes $14,215
+/- List price -$49,000
Days on market 38
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 7
Price range $649,000 to $3.5 million
Tax range $9,976 to $17,336