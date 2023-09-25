Buying in Riverhead: Farms, vineyards, LI Aquarium draw homebuyers
THE SCOOP A sprawling hamlet with a multifaceted community, Riverhead is home to government agencies, festivals like the Cardboard Boat Race on the Peconic River and a downtown seeking a full comeback.
"Riverhead provides both the feeling of a suburban town as well as being surrounded by farmland and nature," said real estate agent Chrisand Castella at Douglas Elliman.
Downtown's Main Street is on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, the Downtown Riverhead Historic Trail debuted with QR codes that allow people to hear about the old buildings and businesses.
While the life of the hamlet plays out downtown, the northern part retains the quiet of the area's rural past, with farms and homes bordering the Long Island Sound.
The Long Island Aquarium draws outsiders, as do a host of summertime fairs, from a Polish fair to car and art shows. A walking trail follows the Peconic's banks, where kayakers can take a break from enjoying nature at a waterside restaurant.
Cindy Clifford, who has lived in Riverhead 42 years, describes the hamlet as a "composite" of types of communities: beachfronts, farmland, commercial with big box chains and established neighborhoods where homes reflect architecture of several eras.
The hamlet has been in a state of change, which has affected the housing stock, according to local residents like Clifford, who cofounded Heart of Riverhead Civic Association. Farmlands are being replaced by multimillion-dollar residences on large lots. Homes are turned into summer-only residences. Houses are converted into offices by businesses.
Local groups have been trying for years to address empty storefronts, housing affordability and homelessness. The Alive on 25 summer festivals along Route 25 Main Street were launched to attract tourism. In the past few years, more affordable housing has gone up but to mixed reviews.
Castella said house hunters are drawn to nearby entertainment and recreation, including golf courses, state parks and vineyards. Riverhead is a walkable community, she said, and buyers see prices that are affordable compared to North and South forks.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are four condos on the market, priced between $489,000 and $630,000.
SALE PRICES Between Sept. 1, 2022, and Aug. 30, 2023, there were 163 home sales with a median sale price of $699,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $20,000 and the high was $2.1 million. During that period a year earlier there were 226 home sales with a median sale price of $405,000. The price range was $40,000 to $2.4 million.
OTHER STATS
Town Riverhead
Area 15.09 square miles
ZIP code 11901
Population 14,315
Median age 43
Median household income $63,977
Median home value $405,000
Monthly LIRR ticket from Riverhead $450
School district, graduation rate Riverhead (79.2%)
Parks Indian Island County Park, Stotzky Memorial Park
Library Riverhead
Hospitals Peconic Bay Medical Center
Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes 8A, 58, 62, 66, 92
Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
ON THE MARKET
$2.3 million MLS 3492101
This farmhouse-style house sits on five acres, minutes from the Long Island Sound and wine country. It has a gourmet kitchen, den, two bedrooms and a sitting room attached to the master suite. A one-car garage separates the main quarters from a large workshop and legal two-bed apartment. trim for printThe property has a whole house generator and a 50-foot-wide, insulated barn with three bays.end trim Taxes are $19,805. Rita Rooney, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-833-0810
$829,000 MLS 3495845
This three-bed, 1½-bath ranch borders the Peconic River and sits blocks from the Long Island Aquarium and historic downtown. Built in 1972, the property has a private dock, unfinished basement and two-car garage. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the sunroom give a panoramic view of the water, marshes and docked boats. Taxes are $9,010. Chrisand Castella, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-662-7164
$489,000 MLS 3499934
This two-bedroom condo is on a cul-de-sac in the pet-friendly, gated community of Sunken Pond Estates and overlooks the development’s green grounds. Built in 2005, the 1,600-square-foot townhouse has a deck off the dining room, smart thermostat, central air and one-car garage. Taxes are $5,161 and maintenance fee is $535 a month. Helen Munro, 631-727-3713, Bagshaw Real Estate
RECENTLY SOLD
$410,000 MLS # 3423093
Amen Corners
Style Townhouse Condo
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms 2
Built 2005
Lot size 0.2 acre
Taxes $5,245
+/- List price -$29,000
Days on market 274
$500,000 MLS # 3453429
Doctors Path
Style Cape
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1960
Lot size 0.36 acre
Taxes $5,673
+/- List price $1sold for asking (plus $1)
Days on market 77
$765,000 MLS # 3433618
Address Tyler Dr.
Style Post modern
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 2010
Lot size 0.17 acre
Taxes $10,467
+/- List price -$24,990
Days on market 158
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 59
Price range $210,000 to $2.995 million
Tax range $2,502.50 to $48,646.41