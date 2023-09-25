Buying in Riverhead: Farms, vineyards, LI Aquarium draw homebuyers

THE SCOOP A sprawling hamlet with a multifaceted community, Riverhead is home to government agencies, festivals like the Cardboard Boat Race on the Peconic River and a downtown seeking a full comeback.

"Riverhead provides both the feeling of a suburban town as well as being surrounded by farmland and nature," said real estate agent Chrisand Castella at Douglas Elliman.

Downtown's Main Street is on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, the Downtown Riverhead Historic Trail debuted with QR codes that allow people to hear about the old buildings and businesses.

East Main Street in Riverhead is home to the historic Suffolk Theatre. Credit: Rick Kopstein

While the life of the hamlet plays out downtown, the northern part retains the quiet of the area's rural past, with farms and homes bordering the Long Island Sound.



The Long Island Aquarium draws outsiders, as do a host of summertime fairs, from a Polish fair to car and art shows. A walking trail follows the Peconic's banks, where kayakers can take a break from enjoying nature at a waterside restaurant.

Riverhead's downtown is home to walking paths along the Peconic River, the Long Island Aquarium and local businesses. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Cindy Clifford, who has lived in Riverhead 42 years, describes the hamlet as a "composite" of types of communities: beachfronts, farmland, commercial with big box chains and established neighborhoods where homes reflect architecture of several eras.

The hamlet has been in a state of change, which has affected the housing stock, according to local residents like Clifford, who cofounded Heart of Riverhead Civic Association. Farmlands are being replaced by multimillion-dollar residences on large lots. Homes are turned into summer-only residences. Houses are converted into offices by businesses.

The northern area of Riverhead is home to farms, like this one on Roanoke Avenue. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Roanoke Vineyards on Sound Avenue in Riverhead Community profile on Riverhead. September 3, 2023 Credit: Rick Kopstein

Local groups have been trying for years to address empty storefronts, housing affordability and homelessness. The Alive on 25 summer festivals along Route 25 Main Street were launched to attract tourism. In the past few years, more affordable housing has gone up but to mixed reviews.

Castella said house hunters are drawn to nearby entertainment and recreation, including golf courses, state parks and vineyards. Riverhead is a walkable community, she said, and buyers see prices that are affordable compared to North and South forks.

Homes along Joyce Drive, top, and Nadel Drive in Riverhead. Credit: Rick Kopstein