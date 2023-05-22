Buying in East Marion: Relaxing vibe, water views, low taxes draw homebuyers

THE SCOOP Stunning water views, stretches of farmland, low taxes and a bucolic atmosphere draw homebuyers to the North Fork hamlet of East Marion.

The views over the Orient-East Marion Causeway — a strip of land that has Gardiners Bay to the south and Long Island Sound to the north — are beautiful at any time of day, but especially at sunset.

Fields of lavender at Lavender by the Bay and a stretch of farm stands, including The Naked Farm and Sep's Farm, and Marion Gardens Organic Herbs greenhouse all add to what William Walters, an agent with Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, calls a slow-moving, relaxed lifestyle.

Most of the activities in East Marion revolve around being outdoors, and a draw is Ruth Oliva Preserve at Dam Pond for hiking and bird watching. Residents have exclusive access to Truman Beach, which has a boat ramp and offers fishing right off the beach to catch striped bass and blackfish.

All of this leads to "extremely low levels of inventory out there," said Walters. He added that it's a popular area for second home buyers because of the low taxes related to the hamlet not having its own schools. Residents attend kindergarten through fifth grade in Orient and upper grades in nearby Greenport.

Some beach cottages from the 1930s to 1950s still exist. Walters said some can be restored and have "wonderful charm but most need to be taken down and completely rebuilt." Other homes in the area are Colonials or modern styles, with the most common being the modern farmhouse. Prices can range from $600,000 to $10 million, reflecting the property sizes from less than a quarter-acre to 10 acres of waterfront.

East Marion is a seven-minute drive to the Orient Point Ferry to Fire Island and a five-minute drive to Greenport Village, a bustling business district where there's also a Long Island Rail Road station. The Hampton Jitney makes a stop in East Marion, which doesn't have a business district of its own.

Orient and East Marion were called Oysterponds Lower Neck and Oysterponds Upper Neck, respectively, until 1836. East Marion was then renamed for Gen. Francis Marion of the Revolutionary War. "East" was tacked on because of an existing Marion upstate.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one condo on the market, priced at $769,000.

SALE PRICES Between May 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, there were 25 home sales with a median sale price of $964,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $520,000 and the high was $2.25 million. During that period a year earlier there were 14 home sales with a median sale price of $1.043 million. The price range was $655,000 to $1.85 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Southold

Area 2.1 square miles

ZIP code 11939

Population 1,331

Median age 61.3

Median household income $90,048

Median home value $925,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Greenport $450

School district, graduation rate Greenport (70.8%)

Parks Old Schoolhouse Park

Library Floyd Memorial

Hospitals Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 92

ON THE MARKET

$6.75 million

This Nantucket style, 3,920-square-foot home built in 2003 sits on two lots comprising 1.38 acres and over 286 feet of beach on Gardiners Bay. It has five bedrooms, four baths, an open floor plan, wraparound porch, outdoor shower and gunite pool. It sports an outdoor kitchen area and a garage with a gym, living loft area and a full-house generator. Taxes are $23,504. Sheri Winter Parker, Corcoran, 631-848-7730.

$1.749 million

A 1,400-square-foot Cape, built in the 1940s and renovated 10 years ago, has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, views of Gardiners Bay and a wrap-around balcony. It also has an 800-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath guest cottage with a kitchenette. Both sit on a 0.28-acre property. Taxes are $6,348. William Walters, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 631-553-6533.

$699,000

Built in 1982, this 1,300-square-foot ranch has three bedrooms and one bathroom. It's on 0.28 acre with private beach rights and permits for a renovation to a four-bedroom, four-bath home with a pool. Taxes are $3,224. Jennifer Benton, Compass Greater NY, 917-848-5102.

RECENTLY SOLD

$2.15 million

The Strand

Style Two-story

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 2022

Lot size 0.61 acre

Taxes $7,000

+/- List price +$151,000

Days on market 244

$964,500

E. Gillette Dr.

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1974

Lot size 0.26 acre

Taxes $4,400

+/- List price -$30,500

Days on market 155

$610,000

Rocky Point Rd.

Style Expanded ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1955

Lot size 0.47 acre

Taxes $3,400

+/- List price +$11,000

Days on market 52

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 9

Price range $558,888 to $6.75 million

Tax range $2,261 to $23,504