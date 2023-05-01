Buying in Lynbrook: Close to JFK and LIRR, family atmosphere a draw for homebuyers

THE SCOOP To Lynbrook residents, there were good reasons for their village to have been the setting for the hit television show "Everybody Loves Raymond."

"You often find multiple generations of the same family on the same block or neighborhood," said Mayor Alan Beach. "Our community is like one big family."

A trip to Manhattan on the LIRR takes around 40 minutes, and the village is also near Kennedy International Airport, major roadways and Atlantic Beach.

Hempstead Avenue is one of several areas with restaurants, shopping and more. Credit: Gary Licker

Businesses along Atlantic Avenue are nestled between the LIRR and the busy "Five Corners" area. Credit: Gary Licker

"Lynbrook also has the benefits of a walkable village with great restaurants, stores and two LIRR stations that makes for everyday convenience too," said Beach, adding that Lynbrook has also been consistently rated one of the safest municipalities in the state.

The village maintains a pool complex just for residents, a full-service recreation center and grounds, including a new regulation-size turf field, with sports and activities for all ages. They also sponsor numerous events throughout the year like an Oktoberfest, a carnival and multiple parades and holiday celebrations.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Greis Park is one of many draws for families in Lynbrook. Credit: Gary Licker

In addition to the grounds at Greis Park, the village maintains a pool complex just for residents. Credit: Gary Licker

According to the mayor, Lynbrook's downtown is "evolving into a vibrant center of commerce where people live, work and play." In 2018, the old waterworks building was given a multi-million dollar renovation and transformed into a Northwell Physicians center, while a state-of-the-art movie theater was built in the heart of downtown. Lynbrook is also home to some of the oldest running businesses on Long Island, including Miller's Hardware, which dates back to the 1910s, and the Brick Café, which opened during Prohibition in the early 1930s.

Lynbrook sat at the crossroads of major trading routes for hundreds of years. By 1785, a small community had been established where several trails met, a spot still known as Five Corners, at the intersection of Merrick Road, Hempstead Avenue, Broadway and Atlantic Avenue.

A trip to Manhattan from the Lynbrook LIRR station takes around 40 minutes. Credit: Gary Licker

Initially, the area was known as Bloomfield. By 1894, recognizing that many of its residents had moved there from Brooklyn, the syllables were reversed and the area became known as Lynbrook. It was incorporated in 1911.

Typical home styles include Colonials, Tudors and Capes, said Ronnie Gerber, an agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The luxury apartment complex Cornerstone Yorkshire opened in 2022 near Sunrise Highway, and the Langdon, a second high-end apartment development, is planned adjacent to the LIRR at the site of an old feather factory.

"The village board recognizes the need for additional housing, but we take a smart approach to ensuring developments fit within the character of the community," Beach said.

"For example, we worked with the developers of the Cornerstone to ensure it reflected the Yorkshire neighborhood where it was built. The building was completed in the English-Tudor country style to match the character of that neighborhood."

Streets like Earle Avenue house a range of home styles. Lynbrook's typical styles include Colonials, Tudors and Capes, said a listing agent. Credit: Gary Licker

Mayor Alan Beach said the Cornerstone Yorkshire apartment complex was completed in the English-Tudor style to match the homes nearby, like these on Bixley Heath. Credit: Gary Licker

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are 12 condos and co-ops on the market priced between $184,999 and $499,000.

SALE PRICES Between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, there were 183 home sales with a median sale price of $630,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $370,000 and the high was $975,000. During that period a year earlier there were 226 home sales with a median sale price of $640,562. The price range was $415,000 to $1.24 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 2.01 square miles

ZIP code 11563

Population 20,438

Median age 43.8

Median household income $126,832

Median home value $625,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Lynbrook $243

School districts, graduation rates Lynbrook (97%), Malverne (97%), Valley Stream (95.7%), Hewlett (95.2%), East Rockaway (92.6%)

Parks Greis Park, Larsen Park

Libraries Lynbrook, Malverne

Hospitals Mount Sinai South Nassau, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream

Transit NICE Bus Routes 4, 4x

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$775,000

This $775,000 ranch was built in 1951. Credit: Chuck Danas of Request Tours

This 1,710-square-foot expanded ranch on 0.23 acre has an open concept living room, formal dining room, eat-in-kitchen and family room, plus three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Built in 1951 and renovated within the past two years, it has a fenced yard, paver patio and smart technology for lights and heating, plus solar panels and a driveway for four cars. Taxes are $16,446. Kevin Leatherman, Leatherman Homes, 631-487-3113.

$629,000

This $629,000 Cape has three bedrooms. Credit: Homedia/ Steven Babakekov

Built in 1921 on 0.09 acre, this 1,400-square-foot expanded Cape has three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and an entry foyer that leads to a living room with a fireplace. There's also a formal dining room and updated eat-in-kitchen, a fully finished basement with wet bar, a two-car detached garage and a yard with a brick patio. Taxes are $14,569. Ronnie Gerber, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-238-4299.

$499,000

This $499,000 townhouse has more than 1,600 square feet. Credit: Jaleel Mussington

At 1,616 square feet, this three-story cooperative townhouse has an attached garage, an additional parking space, three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. Built in 1978, the home has a first-floor bedroom can be used as an office. The second level has an open floor plan with a kitchen, full dining area, sliders to a private patio and living room. There are two bedrooms on the third level. Fees are $1,497 a month. Louisa Borriello, Charles Rutenberg Realty, 516-805-0318.

RECENTLY SOLD

$860,000

Spencer Ave.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1950

Lot size 0.21 acre

Taxes $24,716

+/- List price -$11,100

Days on market 117

$530,000

Lancaster St.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1

Built 1929

Lot size 0.1 acre

Taxes $11,053

+/- List price +$15,000

Days on market 62

$370,000

Wilson Ave.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1.5

Built 1937

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $13,087

+/- List price -$9,900

Days on market 76

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 32

Price range $184,999 to $969,000

Tax range $6,026 to $21,498