Buying in West Hills: Known for Oheka, Walt Whitman, privacy and convenience

THE SCOOP With the highest point on Long Island (Jayne's Hill), its very own castle (Oheka) and the birthplace of one of America's preeminent poets (Walt Whitman), West Hills has a few things to boast about.

"It's still very untouched. It's still a little bit of a gem," said Diana Garden, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The hamlet is surrounded by Jericho Turnpike and Route 110 and isn't far from the Long Island Expressway and Northern State Parkway. However, it feels removed and private.

"People like that it's off the beaten path," Garden said.

The area has distinctive neighborhoods like Cold Spring Hills, an area of 300 homes and curving roads north of Jericho Turnpike that is within walking distance to the Cold Spring Harbor Long Island Rail Road station. It's also home to Cold Spring Country Club and Oheka Castle.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Oheka Castle is in the Cold Spring Hills neighborhood of West Hills. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Oheka was built by Otto Hermann Kahn, who named it using the first two initials from his first, middle and last names. Now a catering hall and hotel, Oheka's 22-acre expanse will also be home to a 95-unit condominium development.

"What makes Cold Springs Hills unique is that every house is different," said Gayle Snyder, chair of the Cold Spring Hills Civic Association, which runs Easter egg hunts, Halloween parades and "Santa Night."

An agent with Coach Realtors, Snyder said the homes maintained their uniqueness because builders were prohibited from buying more than one lot there.

Homes on Artisan Avenue near Roma Lane in West Hills. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Homes along Charles Avenue in West Hills, where buyers find many ranches, Colonials and post-modern houses. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Buyers in West Hills will find many ranches, Colonials and post-modern homes, with prices ranging from the mid- $600,000s for half acre properties to $7.5 million for an estate with English gardens and a helipad. The area is also known for its horse properties and stables. New developments in the area include Kensington Estates, a group of 80 townhomes for seniors.

Much of the Whitman family's property is part of West Hills County Park. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Breezy Park has a playground and athletic fields. Credit: Danielle Silverman

In the 1600s, the family of Walt Whitman emigrated from England to New England and then Long Island, where they owned property from 1668 until 1835. The poet, who spent his first four years there before moving with his parents to Brooklyn, returned often and founded The Long Islander newspaper in 1838. Today, the hamlet houses the Walt Whitman Birthplace Museum. Much of the Whitman family property is part of Suffolk's West Hills County Park, which has horse stables and two dog parks.

The hamlet's scenic Chichester Road was the site of the Peace and Plenty Inn, a gathering place for centuries, to which President Theodore Roosevelt rode on horseback from Sagamore Hill.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

OTHER STATS

Town Huntington

Area 4.91 square miles

ZIP code 11746

Population 5,385

Median age 48.3

Median household income $159,946

Monthly LIRR ticket from Cold Spring Harbor $327

School districts Half Hollow Hills (94.6%), South Huntington (92.6%)

Parks West Hills County Park, Oakwood Park

Hospitals Huntington Hospital, Syosset Hospital, Plainview Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit Route S1

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$1.275 million

This $1.275 million Colonial in the West Hills area of Huntington sits on two acres. Credit: NY 360 Tours/Brian Cirillo

Across from a nature preserve, this 2,400-square-foot Colonial has 5 bedrooms, 3½ baths and sits on two acres of property that is zoned for horses. It has a carpeted downstairs, a wood-paneled den with wood beamed ceiling, hardwood floors upstairs and an attached two-car garage. Taxes are $18,506. John Ricco, Keller William Points North, 516-865-1800.

$999,000

This $999,000 midcentury modern home in the West Hills area of Huntington was built by local architect Serafin Soto. Credit: Douglas Elliman Realty

Built in 1966, this mid-century modern home has approximately 1,500 square feet of space, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, cedar paneled walls and a primary suite with private sunroom. Close to West Hills County Park, the 3.19-acre property includes a brick patio, pond, and attached two-car garage. Taxes are $25,928. Diana Garden, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-549-4400.

$749,999

This $749,999 split level home in the West Hills area of Melville has four bedrooms. Credit: Gateway to the Hamptons Real Estate

At approximately 1,836 square feet, this split-level home has 4 bedrooms, 1½ baths, oak floors, kitchen with quartz countertops, double-paned windows, whole house humidifier and new vinyl siding. The 0.43-acre property has a generator, deck, covered patio and attached one-car garage. Taxes are $13,969. Dari Rudge, Gateway to the Hamptons Real Estate, 631-576-5117.

RECENTLY SOLD

$789,000

Sheppard Lane

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1928

Lot size 0.31 acre

Taxes $16,026

+/- List price Sold for asking

Days on market 56

$715,500

Brush Pl.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2002

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $14,528

+/- List price +$66,500

Days on market 152

$485,000

Sheppard Ln.

Style Other

Bedrooms 1

Bathrooms 2

Built 1931

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $9,835

+/- List price -$4,000

Days on market 126

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 1

Price range $1.4 million

Taxes $24,336