Buying in West Hills: Known for Oheka, Walt Whitman, privacy and convenience
THE SCOOP With the highest point on Long Island (Jayne's Hill), its very own castle (Oheka) and the birthplace of one of America's preeminent poets (Walt Whitman), West Hills has a few things to boast about.
"It's still very untouched. It's still a little bit of a gem," said Diana Garden, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
The hamlet is surrounded by Jericho Turnpike and Route 110 and isn't far from the Long Island Expressway and Northern State Parkway. However, it feels removed and private.
"People like that it's off the beaten path," Garden said.
The area has distinctive neighborhoods like Cold Spring Hills, an area of 300 homes and curving roads north of Jericho Turnpike that is within walking distance to the Cold Spring Harbor Long Island Rail Road station. It's also home to Cold Spring Country Club and Oheka Castle.
Oheka was built by Otto Hermann Kahn, who named it using the first two initials from his first, middle and last names. Now a catering hall and hotel, Oheka's 22-acre expanse will also be home to a 95-unit condominium development.
"What makes Cold Springs Hills unique is that every house is different," said Gayle Snyder, chair of the Cold Spring Hills Civic Association, which runs Easter egg hunts, Halloween parades and "Santa Night."
An agent with Coach Realtors, Snyder said the homes maintained their uniqueness because builders were prohibited from buying more than one lot there.
Buyers in West Hills will find many ranches, Colonials and post-modern homes, with prices ranging from the mid- $600,000s for half acre properties to $7.5 million for an estate with English gardens and a helipad. The area is also known for its horse properties and stables. New developments in the area include Kensington Estates, a group of 80 townhomes for seniors.
In the 1600s, the family of Walt Whitman emigrated from England to New England and then Long Island, where they owned property from 1668 until 1835. The poet, who spent his first four years there before moving with his parents to Brooklyn, returned often and founded The Long Islander newspaper in 1838. Today, the hamlet houses the Walt Whitman Birthplace Museum. Much of the Whitman family property is part of Suffolk's West Hills County Park, which has horse stables and two dog parks.
The hamlet's scenic Chichester Road was the site of the Peace and Plenty Inn, a gathering place for centuries, to which President Theodore Roosevelt rode on horseback from Sagamore Hill.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
OTHER STATS
Town Huntington
Area 4.91 square miles
ZIP code 11746
Population 5,385
Median age 48.3
Median household income $159,946
Monthly LIRR ticket from Cold Spring Harbor $327
School districts Half Hollow Hills (94.6%), South Huntington (92.6%)
Parks West Hills County Park, Oakwood Park
Hospitals Huntington Hospital, Syosset Hospital, Plainview Hospital
Transit Suffolk County Transit Route S1
Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
ON THE MARKET
$1.275 million
Across from a nature preserve, this 2,400-square-foot Colonial has 5 bedrooms, 3½ baths and sits on two acres of property that is zoned for horses. It has a carpeted downstairs, a wood-paneled den with wood beamed ceiling, hardwood floors upstairs and an attached two-car garage. Taxes are $18,506. John Ricco, Keller William Points North, 516-865-1800.
$999,000
Built in 1966, this mid-century modern home has approximately 1,500 square feet of space, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, cedar paneled walls and a primary suite with private sunroom. Close to West Hills County Park, the 3.19-acre property includes a brick patio, pond, and attached two-car garage. Taxes are $25,928. Diana Garden, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-549-4400.
$749,999
At approximately 1,836 square feet, this split-level home has 4 bedrooms, 1½ baths, oak floors, kitchen with quartz countertops, double-paned windows, whole house humidifier and new vinyl siding. The 0.43-acre property has a generator, deck, covered patio and attached one-car garage. Taxes are $13,969. Dari Rudge, Gateway to the Hamptons Real Estate, 631-576-5117.
RECENTLY SOLD
$789,000
Sheppard Lane
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1928
Lot size 0.31 acre
Taxes $16,026
+/- List price Sold for asking
Days on market 56
$715,500
Brush Pl.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 2002
Lot size 0.14 acre
Taxes $14,528
+/- List price +$66,500
Days on market 152
$485,000
Sheppard Ln.
Style Other
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms 2
Built 1931
Lot size 0.18 acre
Taxes $9,835
+/- List price -$4,000
Days on market 126
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 1
Price range $1.4 million
Taxes $24,336