Buying in East Massapequa: Waterfront properties, parks, shopping draw homebuyers

THE SCOOP East Massapequa, a waterfront hamlet in the Town of Oyster Bay, is defined by many names, the main one reflecting its location relative to Massapequa and Massapequa Park. It has also been known in the past as West Amityville. Town Councilman Steve Labriola said that over the last 10 years, there's been a push by residents to drop the "East."

"They see it as a direction, but each community is all part of Massapequa, with the same post office," Labriola said.

Instead, he said it's now often called Historic Massapequa in recognition of its famous Vaudeville residents in the 1920s, Will Rogers and Annie Oakley, who had large homes built along the waterfront to escape the city. There's also a plaque at the corner of Major Road and Oakley Avenue dedicated to another well-known resident, saxophonist Buddy Tate, who bought a 20-room house in 1954 and raised his family there.

A plaque is dedicated to saxophonist Buddy Tate, who bought a 20-room house in 1954 and raised his family there. Credit: Rick Kopstein

No matter what it's called, the community is defined by a series of large canals, Labriola said, like Narrasketuck Creek, and residential areas within a series of peninsulas, like Pirates Cove, Harbor Green and Nassau Shores. The two main east and west streets, Clocks Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue, lead to the waterfront. The southernmost portion of the peninsula is Breezy Point Park, where there's a new gazebo.

East Massapequa is located within the boundaries of the Amityville, Farmingdale and Massapequa school districts, depending where a home is located.

A highlight is easy access to the Great South Bay through the canals, as well as water sports and beaches. There's plenty of shopping and dining along the main street, Merrick Road, as well as nightlife. Sunrise Mall opened in the hamlet in 1973 as the first two-level shopping mall on Long Island.

John J. Burns Park has pickleball courts and other sports courts. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Marjorie R. Post Community Park is also nearby. Credit: Rick Kopstein

East Massapequa also has several parks, like John J. Burns Park, which has pickleball courts and other sports courts, a boat launch ramp, and other activities like summer concerts and movie nights. The 10-acre Field of Dreams Park is a sports complex with multi-use lighted playing fields and courts. Labriola said a popular, but unnamed, dog park is the largest in the town. There's also the nine-hole public Peninsula Golf Course.

"The area has an easy feeling to it, with access to the water and restaurants on the water," said Frances Collard with Real Estate Authorities in Rosedale. "If you're a young family, you have the parks and activities for the kids. And if you're a young couple, you have a lot to do as far as entertainment."

Area home styles vary, with high ranches, split levels and expanded Capes with open floor plans, with many smaller homes being renovated into larger Colonials. Prices range from $599,000 to $1.2 million.

Carmans Road, home to Carmans Plaza, and Merrick Road are main areas with shopping and restaurants. Credit: Rick Kopstein

According to Labriola, the biggest challenges in the community are storm surges and flooding issues from major storms.

"We've been working with engineers to come up with solutions and with the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery," he said. "Using funding from the state, we've installed bioswales that are supposed to try to mitigate and alleviate the flooding that nor'easters bring into some of these waterfront streets. We have canals on both sides and sometimes the levels get high during the storms and it takes a toll."

Bayview Place is one of many streets along canals. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Homes on Francine Drive North. Typical home styles in East Massapequa include high ranches, split levels and expanded Capes. Credit: Rick Kopstein

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one condo on the market, priced at $659,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area 3.38 square miles

ZIP code 11758

Population 19,013

Median age 47.1

Median household income $109,419

Monthly LIRR ticket from Massapequa Park $277

School districts, graduation rates Massapequa (97.5%), Amityville (80.3%), Farmingdale (93%)

Parks Marjorie R. Post Community Park, John J. Burns Park

Libraries Massapequa, Amityville, Farmingdale

Hospitals St. Joseph Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital

Transit NICE Bus Routes 19, 54, 55

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$888,000

This $888,000 East Massapequa home was built in 1928. Credit: Amit Joshi

This Nassau Shores waterfront expanded ranch, built on 0.28 acre in 1928, is 1,350 square feet. It has three bedrooms and one bath, a large kitchen with energy-rated appliances, a living room with a fireplace, a sitting room and hardwood floors. Taxes are $14,281. Amit Joshi, Re/MAX Best, 516-263-8822.

$888,000

This $888,000 home in East Massapequa has backyard boat slips. Credit: Amit Joshi

A two-story waterfront home in Nassau Shores has water views from a loft bedroom. It contains 1,375 square feet and was built on 0.18 acre in 1929. It has 1½ baths, an updated kitchen, living room with a fireplace, an entertainment hall, hardwood floors and energy-rated appliances, plus a backyard. Taxes are $14,796. Amit Joshi, Re/MAX Best, 516-263-8822.

$689,999

This $689,999 home is in East Massapequa's Nassau Shores neighborhood. Credit: Brandon Cusma

Built in 1961 in the Nassau Shores community, this three-bedroom, two-bath high ranch is on 0.09 acre. It has an updated kitchen and bathrooms and a fully finished basement family room area. It also features a one-car garage, a new roof and central air conditioning. Taxes are $12,689. Brandon Cusma, 516-652-1857, Realty Connect USA.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.22 million

Leewater Avenue

Style Farm Ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1953

Lot size 0.94 acre

Taxes $31,127

+/- List price +$20,001

Days on market 79

$725,000

Melrose Avenue

Style High Ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1996

Lot size 0.19 acre

Taxes $13,045

+/- List price +$5,000

Days on market 84

$556,000

Ford Dr.

Style Tudor

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1956

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $11,904

+/- List price +$46,100

Days on market 54

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 25

Price range $299,999 to $1.7 million

Tax range $7,347 to $30,302