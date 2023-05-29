Buying in Sound Beach: Small town vibe with relatively low home prices

THE SCOOP Aptly named for its northern border sitting astride the Long Island Sound, Sound Beach is a petite hamlet that still has an off-the-beaten path vibe.

"If you think what small town America looks like, that's Sound Beach." said Bea Ruberto, president of the Sound Beach Civic Association, and 45-year resident.

Noting that the community is known for neighbors looking out for one another, Ruberto said, "The best thing about Sound Beach is what a tight community it is."

Proud of its history, the civic association began collecting stories about the hamlet in 2021 and published them a year later in a book entitled, "Sound Beach: Our Town, Our Story."

Sound Beach developed as a summer community at the end of the 1920s, soon after the New York Daily Mirror, in a circulation war with other dailies, purchased 1,000-plus acres there. Enticed by the advertised 20x100 lots for $89.50, buyers flocked to the area, many pitching tents until their summer cottages were completed. The hamlet was rather primitive at first; with no electricity or running water, residents made do with kerosene and outhouses.

Turkeys at a home on Lower Rocky Point Road. Credit: Rick Kopstein

After World War II, most of the cottages were converted to year-round homes.

With no school district of its own, the hamlet sends children to schools in neighboring Miller Place and Rocky Point. Though there's no downtown area, there are two commercial nodes with restaurants and small businesses on New York and Echo avenues. Along the shoreline is Suffolk County parkland and just to the south of the hamlet is Rocky Point State Pine Barrens.

Sound Beach has small nodes of business areas, like this onoe on Sound Beach Boulevard. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Sound Beach Fire Department. Credit: Rick Kopstein

There are about 3,300 homes in Sound Beach, many of them bungalows that have been added on to over the years, notes Jennifer Disbrow, an agent with NOFO Real Estate

"There are so many different styles of homes in Sound Beach, driving down any given road there is usually not two houses that look the same," Disbrow said.

Buyers will find fixer-uppers and small ranches, bungalows and cottages, with prices starting at $300,000 and going up to $659,000 for 3- to 5-bedroom homes with finished basements and high end kitchens and baths.

Homes along Lower Rocky Point Road in Sound Beach. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Many of the home styles in Sound Beach are ranches, bungalows and cottages. Credit: Rick Kopstein

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between May 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, there were 117 home sales with a median sale price of $410,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $199,000 and the high was $680,000. During that period a year earlier there were 154 home sales with a median sale price of $400,025. The price range was $180,000 to $751,888.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area 1.64 square miles

ZIP code 11789

Population 7,289

Median age 43.5

Median household income $114,694

Median home value $393,750

Monthly LIRR ticket from Port Jefferson $365

School districts, graduation rates Miller Place (98.3%), Rocky Point (92.4%)

Park Sound Beach Park

Libraries North Shore, Comsewogue

Hospitals St. Charles Hospital, John T. Mather Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 62

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$599,900

This $599,900 Cape in Sound Beach sits on 0.28 acre. Credit: Jennifer Christy Photography

This three-bedroom expanded ranch, built in 1932, has approximately 1,400 square feet and features three bedrooms, an updated bathroom, open floor plan, hardwood floors, living room with custom built-ins and cathedral ceiling. The 0.28-acre property has a new fence, pool with new paver deck, large back deck, fire pit, attached one-car garage and shed. Taxes are $6,603. Jennifer Disbrow, NOFO Real Estate, 631-298-7953.

$440,000

This $440,000 high ranch in Sound Beach has ductless air conditioning. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

This 1926 high ranch, at approximately 1,400 square feet, was completely renovated in 2016, and features four bedrooms, two baths, an open floor plan and cathedral ceiling in the living room. It has cherry cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The fenced-in 0.18-acre property has a front porch, back deck, attached 1½-car garage and shed. Taxes are $7,335. Gina Goldberg, Keller Williams of Greater Nassau, 516-873-7100.

$420,000

This $420,000 Cape in Sound Beach has winter water views. Credit: Picture Perfect

This 1,100-square-foot Cape, built in 1929, has three bedrooms, two baths, hardwood floors and a new heating/hot water system. Boasting winter water views from three sides, the 0.09-acre property has a fenced-in backyard, cozy front porch and rear deck. Taxes are $9,045. Cheryl Figueroa, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 631-331-9700.

RECENTLY SOLD

$645,000

Deer Dr.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1998

Lot size 0.23 acre

Taxes $14,421

+/- List price +$25,010

Days on market 40

$428,000

Huntington Rd.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1930

Lot size 0.54 acre

Taxes $6,958

+/- List price -$21,999

Days on market 110

$250,000

Eastport Dr.

Style Cottage

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1

Built 1948

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $4,014

+/- List price +$100

Days on market 65

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 15

Price range $299,000 to $659,000

Tax range $1,566 to $14,500