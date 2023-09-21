1840s East Rockaway Dutch Colonial on market for $699,000

A historic Dutch Colonial home in East Rockaway is on the market for $699,000. The annual property taxes are $14,294.

Built in 1848, the home stands on Ocean Avenue at 1,928 square feet. The lot is 0.17 acre. The house contains four bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

"Everything’s been updated within the last 10 years," said Jeannine Principe-Puleo of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. She is co-listing the property with Tayler Mollitor.

An airy sunroom sits in the front of the home. Credit: Homedia Group/Steve Booke

The renovation included new windows, wiring, sheetrock and insulation, plus updates to the kitchen and bathrooms, Principe-Puleo said. But several original features remain, such as the floors, along with some moldings and trim.

"The house is definitely an original to East Rockaway," she added.

Built in 1848, a renovation took place in the last 10 years that included updates to the kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Notable details include quartz countertops in the kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace, a walk-in closet on the second floor and a full attic. An airy sunroom is situated in the front of the house.

"East Rockaway is a quaint little town," Principe-Puleo said. "And it’s not far from the beach."

The house is a quarter-mile from the Centre Avenue Long Island Rail Road station. It’s also not far from the schools, parks and businesses of the community.

The living room. Credit: Homedia Group/Steve Booke

Although the home has a modern feel inside, "it’s probably built better than the houses today," Principe-Puleo noted.

The property is served by the East Rockaway School District.