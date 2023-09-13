Laurel Hollow estate once belonged to Tiffany co-founder's great-grandchild

On a Laurel Hollow cul-de-sac, ivy hugs a Gold Coast estate up a long driveway. Past a gated entry and gravel courtyard, the property once belonged to Louise Platt, granddaughter of artist Louis Comfort Tiffany and great-granddaughter of Tiffany & Co. founder Charles Lewis Tiffany.

At around 5,000 square feet, the home, which sits on a 2.4-acre estate on Ridge Road, is listed for $3.495 million. Annual taxes total $40,798.89.

"It’s one of the most sought after streets in Laurel Hollow that I get requested," said listing agent John Messina, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. "It’s not easy on that street, because a lot of the properties don’t ever come to market. They stay with the family."

Built in the 1954, what is now a four-bedroom, 3½ bathroom Colonial was renovated in four phases. The sellers completed a gut renovation of the main home in the mid-1990s, and later in that decade added an extension that included the primary bathroom. In 2001, the owners added a pool and pool house; and in 2004, a breakfast area and fireplace came to be.

The pool and pool house were added in 2001. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

"The original house that was there, my clients bought it and then added onto it, and they did really a nice job where it incorporated the old but really brought in the new," Messina said. "They didn’t go crazy with destroying what was there, they just enhanced what they had to work with."

The primary suite includes a fireplace, two walk-in closets, a balcony and a bathroom equipped with radiant heat, a double sink, a steam shower and a claw-foot tub.

"You come into the house and you see how it really feels like a much newer house — that, you don’t always get on a '50s renovation," Messina said.

The home is heated by oil and hot water, and cooled by central air. The address falls within the Cold Spring Harbor Central School District.

See inside

The estate sits on 2.4 acres on Ridge Road. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The house is around 5,000 square feet. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The home has 3½ bathrooms. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty