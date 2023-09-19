Malverne Tudor in Westwood section on market for $670,000

Punctuated by homes that showcase Tudor-style architecture’s distinctive gable, Malverne’s Ackley Avenue appears a relic of an earlier time. Deep brown accents contrast cream-colored surfaces; stone and brick are interwoven.

One such three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom house on the block is listed for $670,000. Annual taxes on the 0.11-acre property total $15,083.

"Over the course of the last two owners, a lot of improvements have been made to the house, but they are in keeping with the character of a Tudor-style house," said listing agent Eileen O’Hara, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

A stone-mantel fireplace is one of the Tudor-style details maintained in the home, said the listing agent. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Exterior features include flower boxes on the second floor and a front porch with space for seating.

"On the inside, although it has a lot of modern updates like air conditioning and a modern kitchen, it still has a lot of the Tudor-style details that make it really attractive, like the stone mantel on the fireplace," O’Hara added.

The 1,338-square-foot home has a dining nook off the kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The 1,338-square-foot home also has a dining nook off the kitchen and inset shelving, she said. On the first floor, the living room leads into a formal dining room. All three bedrooms and the full bathroom are on the second floor. Off the primary bedroom, there is a deck with Trex flooring and a new railing.

Updates to the original structure include the addition of four ductless air conditioners, several new windows, a new boiler and a retractable awning in the backyard. The garage door was replaced this year.

Located in the Westwood section of Malverne, in close proximity to the Long Island Rail Road station and a park, the address falls within the Valley Stream Union Free School District 13.