ClassifiedsReal Estate

Malverne Tudor in Westwood section on market for $670,000

This Malverne Tudor is on the market for $670,000.

This Malverne Tudor is on the market for $670,000. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

By Arielle Dollingerarielle.dollinger@newsday.com@aridollinger

Punctuated by homes that showcase Tudor-style architecture’s distinctive gable, Malverne’s Ackley Avenue appears a relic of an earlier time. Deep brown accents contrast cream-colored surfaces; stone and brick are interwoven. 

One such three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom house on the block is listed for $670,000. Annual taxes on the 0.11-acre property total $15,083.

"Over the course of the last two owners, a lot of improvements have been made to the house, but they are in keeping with the character of a Tudor-style house," said listing agent Eileen O’Hara, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

A stone-mantel fireplace is one of the Tudor-style details maintained...

A stone-mantel fireplace is one of the Tudor-style details maintained in the home, said the listing agent. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Exterior features include flower boxes on the second floor and a front porch with space for seating. 

"On the inside, although it has a lot of modern updates like air conditioning and a modern kitchen, it still has a lot of the Tudor-style details that make it really attractive, like the stone mantel on the fireplace," O’Hara added. 

The 1,338-square-foot home has a dining nook off the kitchen.

The 1,338-square-foot home has a dining nook off the kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The 1,338-square-foot home also has a dining nook off the kitchen and inset shelving, she said. On the first floor, the living room leads into a formal dining room. All three bedrooms and the full bathroom are on the second floor. Off the primary bedroom, there is a deck with Trex flooring and a new railing.

Updates to the original structure include the addition of four ductless air conditioners, several new windows, a new boiler and a retractable awning in the backyard. The garage door was replaced this year. 

Located in the Westwood section of Malverne, in close proximity to the Long Island Rail Road station and a park, the address falls within the Valley Stream Union Free School District 13. 

The kitchen.

The kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Arielle Dollinger

Arielle Dollinger joined Newsday as a staff reporter in 2022. Previously, she covered local and national news as a freelancer for The New York Times, Newsday and other outlets.

More on this topic

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME