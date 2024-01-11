Floral Park Colonial with larger-than-typical yard lists for $1.5M

As daylight diffuses, Marie O'Connor-Grant and two of her three sisters take a daily five-mile walk through Floral Park.

Among the many homes the sisters walk past on their daily neighborhood tour, O’Connor Grant has long taken note of an off-white Colonial with dark brown trim on Floral Parkway. In recent months, she has finally had the opportunity to step inside the four-bed, 2½-bath home as a real estate agent for Signature Premier Properties. Listed for $1,499,998, the 0.16-acre property is on the market for the first time in two decades.

The 3,000-square-foot home sits on a 0.16-acre property. Credit: VHT Studios

"When she invited me in to list it, I was very impressed," O'Connor-Grant said of the seller, Ann Marie Flynn. "It's a beautiful house."

The 3,000-square-foot house measured 2,000 square feet before Flynn added a family room and primary suite. There are a living room with fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, a formal dining room and a family room with French doors to a private backyard. An attic and full basement offer space for extra storage.

The Colonial-style home has four bedrooms. Credit: VHT Studios

The home is cooled by central air conditioning and warmed by natural gas and forced air. Among interior features are high ceilings, hardwood floors and a Juliet balcony.

The backyard is notable for its size, O'Connor-Grant said. The 62-by-199-foot green space is larger than many in the area, according to Grant. Located in the village of Floral Park, the address falls within the Floral Park-Bellerose School District. Annual property taxes total $24,159.

The kitchen. Credit: VHT Studios

Flynn, now an empty nester, was enchanted by the home from the moment she saw it on a March evening in 2000.

"It was like the air was saturated with 'goodness,' and the walls felt like a hug around you," she wrote in an email to O'Connor-Grant. "Without even going past the entry foyer, the house felt like a sanctuary."