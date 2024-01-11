Floral Park Colonial with larger-than-typical yard lists for $1.5M
As daylight diffuses, Marie O'Connor-Grant and two of her three sisters take a daily five-mile walk through Floral Park.
Among the many homes the sisters walk past on their daily neighborhood tour, O’Connor Grant has long taken note of an off-white Colonial with dark brown trim on Floral Parkway. In recent months, she has finally had the opportunity to step inside the four-bed, 2½-bath home as a real estate agent for Signature Premier Properties. Listed for $1,499,998, the 0.16-acre property is on the market for the first time in two decades.
"When she invited me in to list it, I was very impressed," O'Connor-Grant said of the seller, Ann Marie Flynn. "It's a beautiful house."
The 3,000-square-foot house measured 2,000 square feet before Flynn added a family room and primary suite. There are a living room with fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, a formal dining room and a family room with French doors to a private backyard. An attic and full basement offer space for extra storage.
The home is cooled by central air conditioning and warmed by natural gas and forced air. Among interior features are high ceilings, hardwood floors and a Juliet balcony.
The backyard is notable for its size, O'Connor-Grant said. The 62-by-199-foot green space is larger than many in the area, according to Grant. Located in the village of Floral Park, the address falls within the Floral Park-Bellerose School District. Annual property taxes total $24,159.
Flynn, now an empty nester, was enchanted by the home from the moment she saw it on a March evening in 2000.
"It was like the air was saturated with 'goodness,' and the walls felt like a hug around you," she wrote in an email to O'Connor-Grant. "Without even going past the entry foyer, the house felt like a sanctuary."