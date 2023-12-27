Southampton estate La Dune up for auction in January

An oceanfront estate in Southampton will be up for auction in January, after previously being listed for $150 million. The annual property taxes are $212,694, and include two residences.

Called La Dune, the homes are located on Gin Lane and come to a total of 22,000 square feet. The main house contains 10 bedrooms and 10½ bathrooms, with 11 wood-burning fireplaces.

The estate will be offered at a no-reserve auction by Concierge Auctions, in partnership with Grant, Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group and Cody Vichinsky, who is the president and founding partner of Bespoke Real Estate. The bidding process will begin on Jan. 10, leading up to Sotheby’s "Visions of America" event on Jan. 24 in Manhattan.

The Gin Lane property includes a main house and guesthouse built in the same style. Credit: Rich Taverna

Built in 1888, the property's first owner was Robert Morrison Olyphant, who served as president of the Delaware and Hudson Railroad during that time, said Harald Grant, of Sotheby's International Realty.

"I think it's important to know, this home stood 135 years through various hurricanes and it’s still fine," said Grant. "That gives it a huge plus when people are spending that kind of money to purchase a property like this. And it sits on its own peninsula."

The guesthouse was built in 2000, and includes nine bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. It also contains a six-car garage. The guesthouse complements its larger counterpart: "It’s built similarly, but on a smaller scale," said Grant.

The houses together contain 22,000 square feet of space. Credit: Rich Taverna

"It’s very rare, I think, to find two properties that are contiguous," he added. "They look as though they were built together."

The houses sit on a total of four acres of land. New heating systems have been installed and some roofing was repaired recently, said Grant. Each residence has its own in-ground pool — other notable features include a home theater, 400 feet of beach access and a tennis court.

The main house contains 10 bedrooms and 10½ bathrooms. Credit: Rich Taverna

"The properties are what old Southampton used to be," said Grant. "It still has the charm of when it was built in 1888."

The property is served by the Southampton Union Free School District.

The main house dates to 1888, while the guesthouse was built in 2000. Credit: Rich Taverna

The property features an in-ground pool. Credit: Rich Taverna