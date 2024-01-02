Hempstead home built in 1888 lists for sale for $699,000

Shades of beige and gray wrap an updated Colonial a four-minute car ride from Hofstra and 10 minutes from Adelphi universities. Bordered by a white picket fence, an asphalt driveway accommodates several cars.

Built in 1888, according to property records, the four-bed, three-bath house on William Street in Hempstead is on the market for $699,000. Annual taxes on the 0.14-acre property, which falls within the Hempstead Union Free School District, total $16,500.

"It is one of the larger houses in the area," said listing agent Grace Folias, of EXP Realty.

Nine-foot ceilings make the rooms of the 1,744-square-foot house feel "really large," Folias said. An abundance of windows makes the home feel airy, she added.

The home was built in 1888. Credit: AC Shots NYC

On the first floor, there are a living room, dining room, bathroom, fireplace and primary suite with its own entrance. The remaining three bedrooms are on the second floor, along with a second bathroom.

Hardwood flooring runs throughout the home, which is heated by natural gas and hot water and cooled by window units.

A finished basement offers additional living space, laundry machines and a third full bathroom.

"There’s a full bathroom on every level," Folias said.