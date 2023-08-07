Buying in Garden City Park: LIRR, close to NYC, schools draw homebuyers

THE SCOOP Garden City Park is a square-mile hamlet that has seen a bit of change recently in housing and community development.

Locals fondly describe the hamlet as the "cheaper cousin" of New Hyde Park, and to reflect a tonier address, some agents list Garden City Park homes under New Hyde Park.

But since the pandemic started, the community has gained popularity with commuters due to its proximity to New York City and with house hunters who want Long Island's safety but convenient access to Manhattan's entertainment, said Compass real estate agent Richard Marin.

In recent years, more McMansions have dotted this bedroom community, hiking home prices to levels associated with the North Shore. These bigger homes have accommodated families with generations that prefer living together, Marin said.

Jericho Turnpike, one of Nassau County's busiest thoroughfares, cuts through Garden City Park. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

The Point at Garden City Park houses multiple businesses at Jericho Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

On top of this popularity, the hamlet saw two key boosts last year. Long Island Rail Road's Third Track, a 10-mile stretch between Floral Park and Hicksville, debuted in an effort to reduce bottlenecks, including at Merillon Avenue station just outside Garden City Park. Years after Waldbaum's moved out, discount grocer Lidl took over part of the space; other businesses are expected to fill the rest of the space.

In one ongoing project, Garden City Park leaders have been planning a Sept. 11 memorial created with two pieces of steel recovered from Ground Zero. The local fire department, civic leaders and Nassau County officials have discussed a possible site, a county-owned grassy median between Marcus and Denton avenues.

Anthony Colon, president of the Garden City Park Civic Association, hopes the recent changes and joint efforts with the New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce will help fill some empty storefronts on Jericho Turnpike, one of Nassau's busiest business thoroughfares.

Herricks Ball Park is one of three parks in Garden City Park. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

The hamlet's housing market remains strong because the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park and Mineola school districts are "excellent," the civic leader said.

Colon has lived there since 1965, when much of the area was covered by farms. He touts annual events that include a Christmas tree lighting and a fire safety fair in which the volunteer fire department sets a car on fire and puts it out.

He said people who left the hamlet tell him they regretted leaving: "It's a cozy neighborhood. Everything you want is here."

Homes along Park and Hilton avenues, top, and Strattford Road in Garden City Park. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops currently on the market.

SALE PRICES Between August 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023, there were less than five home sales, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier there were six home sales with a median sale price of $625,000. The price range was $559,700 to $728,000.

OTHER STATS

Town North Hempstead

Area 0.99 square miles

ZIP code 11040

Population 7,807

Median age 40

Median household income $118,405

Monthly LIRR ticket from Merillon Avenue $243

School districts, graduation rates New Hyde Park-Garden City Park, Herricks (97.9%), Mineola (99.1%), Sewanhaka (94.8%)

Parks Herricks Ball Field, Broadway Park, Richard Provost Memorial Park

Libraries Shelter Rock, Hillside

Hospitals NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Transit NICE Bus Routes 22x, 24

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$1.2 million

This $1.2 million high ranch has 2,520 square feet. Credit: Compass/Brian Botticelli

This 2,500-square foot high ranch has five bedrooms, three baths renovated in the last two years, wet bar, recreation room, home office and a yard with red pavers. An outside entrance leads to a mini-apartment, which has an interior door to the main part of the house. The Merillon Avenue LIRR station is a six-minute walk or two-minute drive, with Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station less than 40 minutes away. Taxes are $13,688. Richard Marin, Compass, 516-421-6172.

$749,000

This $749,000 Colonial has three bedrooms. HOBUYING230811 Credit: Connie Francisco Real Estate Group

This 1,239-square-foot Colonial sits on a corner lot. It has three bedroom, 2½ baths, a finished basement and an attached one-car garage. It’s a short walk to the stores on Jericho Turnpike and a short drive to the LIRR's Merillon Avenue station. A contract is pending. Taxes are $14,458. Connie Francisco, Connie Francisco Real Estate Group, 347-678-4819

RECENTLY SOLD

$575,000

1st St.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1963

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $11,287

+/- List price -$24,000

Days on market 187

$820,000

Marcus Ave.

Style 2 story

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1949

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $11,773

+/- List price -$39,000

Days on market 159

$1.5 million

Yorkshire Rd.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 4

Built 2022

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $15,561

+/- List price -$88,000

Days on market 151

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 1

Price $499,999

Taxes $10,163