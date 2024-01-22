Buying in Garden City South: Small, convenient area draws homebuyers

THE SCOOP Despite taking its name from another community, having three ZIP codes and sending its students to a school district by another town's name, Garden City South has an identity all its own.

"It's small," said Angela Romano, vice president of the Community League of Garden City South, a real estate agent with Signature Premier Properties in Garden City and a 45-year resident. "There are a lot of shopping and quaint little restaurants."

The main shopping area is Nassau Boulevard, made up of small businesses, coffee shops and boutiques, with no large retail or grocery stores.

"Residents rely on Franklin Square to grocery shop," said Margaret Kelly, president of the Community League of Garden City South. "From Cambridge Avenue to Terrace Avenue; that is our commercial district. And we only have Carvel and Dunkin' Donuts. No other [national] chains."

Nassau Boulevard is home to small businesses, shops and restaurants, and very few chain stores. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Students attend Washington Street Elementary School in the Franklin Square School District and H. Frank Carey High School, a central high school district serving surrounding communities as well.

Within the four-square-mile confines of the hamlet, there are two recreational parks. Garden City South Park, technically located over the West Hempstead line, has basketball and tennis courts, a renovated playground and shuffleboard. The Garden City South Little League Park, also in West Hempstead, is home of the recently merged Little League teams from the two towns.

Cherry Valley Center is on the edge of the Garden City South community. Credit: Howard Schnapp

With a housing stock of mostly Capes and expanded Capes, Garden City South has much of the allure of its more upscale neighbor, Garden City Village, without the village taxes, and the lower cost school tax of Franklin Square School District.

"It looks to me that prices are still going up," Romano noted, adding that homes are selling in the $800,000 range.

Inventory is scarce and rentals are almost non-existent, with possibilities being private home rentals.

"A lot of these homes are generational," Romano said. "The children take over the house from the parents. So, everyone still knows everyone."

Homes along Kensington Road South in Garden City South. Credit: Howard Schnapp

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, there were 10 home salesr with a median sale price of $757,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $625,000 and the high was $920,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 14 home sales with a median sale price of $647,000. The price range was $530,000 to $1.125 million.

OTHER STATS

Population 4,113

Median age 42

Median home value $860,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Nassau Boulevard $253

School districts, graduation rates Sewanhaka (94.8%); students attend Franklin Square in grades K-6

Library Franklin Square

Transit NICE Bus Routes 6, 6x

RECENTLY SOLD

$920,000

2nd Place S.

Style High ranch

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 4

Built 1984

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $16,016

+/- List price -$55,000

Days on market 105

$800,000

Roxbury Road S.

Style 1947

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1947

Lot size 0.1 acre

Taxes $13,377.50

+/- List price +$1,000

Days on market 80

$630,000

Brompton Road S.

Style Two Story

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1950

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $10,856

+/- List price -$69,000

Days on market 82

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 2

Price range $749,990 to $759,000

Tax range $11,293 to $12,052