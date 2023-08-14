Buying in Sea Cliff: Victorian homes, beach access are draws

THE SCOOP Victorian and Tudor homes, leafy streets and cliffs leading to the sea are just some of the quaint features of the seaside town on Nassau County's North Shore.

The town of 5,000 residents, which expands during the summer months, is part of the North Shore School District, and most elementary children attend its Sea Cliff Elementary School. It is a little more than 1 square mile in size.

"We have so many perks in that one square mile," said Kathy Wallach, real estate agent with Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty "There is always something going on."

Among those things, said Wallach, are annual tours of gardens and houses, some of which are Victorians listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"There is a music tour, with either a band or a singer or player performing on their porches," she said.

The community also has nine public parks. Among those is the Veteran's Memorial Park, at the intersection of Prospect and Sea Cliff avenues, which gives views of Hempstead Harbor and Long Island Sound, a preferred place to catch a sunset. Sea Cliff Municipal Beach, for residents, has lifeguards and fine sand (not rocks, like other North Shore beaches) and a pavilion with restrooms and shower facilities.

Life on the water is integrated into life in the community. Among the beaches and water views, the Sea Cliff Yacht Club is its nautical center with its regattas and Junior Sailing Program held each summer.

The village received a $320,000 grant last year from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as part of a clean-up of excess nitrogen from the Long Island Sound. Sea Cliff is also in the process of updating the village master plan, which hasn't been updated since 1970. It will focus on the environment, zoning, traffic concerns and other long-term issues.

Businesses along Main Street in Sea Cliff. Credit: Dawn McCormick

The Village of Sea Cliff had its start as a village in the late 1800s, when the Metropolitan Campground Association chose the idyllic community for its annual religious summer camps. The association later built a steamboat pier, boardwalk and tabernacle. The community incorporated in 1883, with F. W. Geissenhainer as its first president. Many of the homes were once summer cottages for people living and working in Brooklyn.

Today, homes span costs of a one-bedroom, one-bath home for $409,000 to $2 million for a four-bedroom, 4½-bath Tudor.

Victorian homes line Prospect Avenue in Sea Cliff, where many houses are also on the National Register of Historic Places. Credit: Dawn McCormick

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Aug. 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023, there were 47 home sales with a median sale price of $880,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $599,000 and the high was $1.99 million. During that period a year earlier there were 68 home sales with a median sale price of $827,500. The price range was $350,000 to $2.775 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area 1.12 square miles

ZIP code 11579

Population 5,085

Median age 42.1

Median household income $165,938

Median home value $827,500

Monthly LIRR ticket from Sea Cliff $277

School district, graduation rate North Shore (97.8%)

Parks Sea Cliff Beach, Clifton Park, Roslyn Park

Library Sea Cliff

Hospitals Glen Cove Hospital, St. Francis Hospital

Transit NICE Bus Route 21

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$1,495,000

This $1.495 million Sea Cliff home was once a library. Credit: Heidi Hunt Photography

Built in 1888 and once a library, this five-bed, 2½-bath vintage home with modern upgrades has large windows, pine floors, high ceilings and an updated open-flow kitchen. Features include a wood burning cast iron stove on a brick wall, peek-a-boo water view, one-car garage and central air conditioning. Annual taxes are $24,000. Vivan Parisi, Compass Greater NY LLC, 516-500-8271.

$999,000

This $999,000 Sea Cliff home was built in 1925. Credit: Heidi Hunt Photography

Situated on a landscaped plot, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Tudor has intricate ceiling beam work with rounded doorways and doors, an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. Built in 1925, it has a wood-burning stove and a first-floor primary bedroom. Annual taxes are $12,900. Terry Sciubba, Signature Premier Properties, 516-671-1717.

$669,000

This $669,000 Sea Cliff home is close to the village and beach. Credit: Susan Auriemma

This three-bedroom, one-bath Dutch Colonial is close to the village and beach. Built in 1924, the home has a large front porch, entry hall, hardwood floors and, in some rooms, ceilings, wood-burning stove, formal dining room with French doors, fenced-in yard with garden, central air and new hot water heater. Annual taxes $24,000. Kathy Wallach, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-759-6822.

RECENTLY SOLD

$835,000

Littleworth Ln.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1913

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $12,855

+/- List price +$6,000

Days on market 95

$1,225,000

Tanglewood Ln.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1965

Lot size 0.52 acre

Taxes $17,502

+/- List price 0

Days on market 169

$1,990,000

Sheridan Ln.

Style Victorian

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1863

Lot size 0.3 acre

Taxes $22,259

+/- List price 0

Days on market 71

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 12

Price range $669,000 to $1.499 million

Tax range $11,426 to $20,750