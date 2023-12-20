$12 million Hewlett Bay Park home on water has pool, wellness center

Within the walls of a copper-roofed mansion on a Hewlett Bay Park cul de sac, doors of solid mahogany wear knobs of gold. A spiral staircase snakes its way toward a custom chandelier.

Hugged by Macy Channel and George's Creek, the 2.13-acre property hosts a seven-bedroom house with six full and two half-bathrooms. The home is listed at $12 million; annual taxes total $93,768.

"I was kind of blown away by the details in this house," said real estate agent Leah Tozer, who has co-listed the property with Andrea Ciminera for Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "It's like every time I go back to the house, I almost end up seeing something different that I hadn't seen before."

The home was built for the sellers in 1997 with light in mind. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Upstairs, a hand-painted mural on stretches of curved wall depicts a landscape rife with snow-capped mountains and evergreen trees.

Built for the sellers in 1997, the house was placed with sunrise and sunset in mind, according to Tozer. At sunrise, light streams in through the back windows and shoots through to the front of the house, per Tozer's description.

The home sits by Macy Channel and George's Creek. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

The house measures 12,150 square feet, with an additional 6,000 square feet on the lower level — an expansive walkout basement with a bar and wellness center. The wellness center includes a sauna that can accommodate a party of 15 and a steam shower, Tozer said.

Outside, there are an inground pool, a floating dock and a new bulkhead. The seller's flood insurance policy costs $1,400 annually, according to Ciminera.

The house is warmed by natural gas and radiant heat, and cooled via central air conditioning.

"It feels like home, even though it is so big that you can legit lose somebody in the house," Tozer said.

The property falls within the Hewlett-Woodmere School District.

More photos from the home

The waterfront home sports a floating dock and new bulkhead. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

The kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

The home has six full and two half-bathrooms. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty