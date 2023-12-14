Mattituck 'smart house' on market for $2.999 million

Ash-colored siding hugs a two-story "smart home" on Mattituck's Cox Neck Road. Inside, white walls, light wood and gold drawer handles juxtapose the darker exterior color palate.

Built in 2022, the six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom construction on a 0.69-acre lot is listed for $2.999 million. Annual taxes total $17,400.

"It's definitely a ‘wow' house," said listing agent Andrea Parks, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "It's the epitome of modern living."

Most of the home's systems can be controlled by a cellphone, the listing agent said. Credit: Miles Bouckoms

Throughout the house, neutral tones — white, beige, gray, black — offset each other. Marbled walls accent a bathroom and shower.

Most of the home's systems can be controlled by a cellphone, Parks said. Among "smart features" are a water purification system and generator.

"It's so cutting edge," Parks said. "In terms of technology, but at the same time functionality as well as luxury."

The home has 4½ bathrooms. Credit: Miles Bouckoms

The 4,500-square-foot home is cooled by central air and its heat sources include propane and forced air. Among the home's living spaces are an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and great room with a fireplace. There are an unfinished attic and basement, as well as an attached two-car garage.

Outside, a patio gives way to a lined inground pool. An outdoor shower stands nearby.

A four-minute drive from Love Lane, the address falls within the Mattituck-Cutchogue school district.