Mattituck 'smart house' on market for $2.999 million

This Mattituck home is on the market for $2.999 million.

This Mattituck home is on the market for $2.999 million.

Ash-colored siding hugs a two-story "smart home" on Mattituck's Cox Neck Road. Inside, white walls, light wood and gold drawer handles juxtapose the darker exterior color palate.

Built in 2022, the six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom construction on a 0.69-acre lot is listed for $2.999 million. Annual taxes total $17,400.

"It's definitely a ‘wow' house," said listing agent Andrea Parks, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "It's the epitome of modern living."

Most of the home's systems can be controlled by a...

Most of the home's systems can be controlled by a cellphone, the listing agent said.

Throughout the house, neutral tones — white, beige, gray, black — offset each other. Marbled walls accent a bathroom and shower.

Most of the home's systems can be controlled by a cellphone, Parks said. Among "smart features" are a water purification system and generator.

"It's so cutting edge," Parks said. "In terms of technology, but at the same time functionality as well as luxury."

The home has 4½ bathrooms.

The home has 4½ bathrooms.

The 4,500-square-foot home is cooled by central air and its heat sources include propane and forced air. Among the home's living spaces are an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and great room with a fireplace. There are an unfinished attic and basement, as well as an attached two-car garage.

Outside, a patio gives way to a lined inground pool. An outdoor shower stands nearby.

A four-minute drive from Love Lane, the address falls within the Mattituck-Cutchogue school district.

The kitchen.

The kitchen.

