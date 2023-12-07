Old Westbury smart home for sale for $4.488 million

A newly renovated smart home in Old Westbury is on the market for $4.488 million. The annual property taxes are $33,845.

Built in 1967 and renovated this year, the contemporary ranch contains five bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms. It boasts 5,380 square feet, and is located on Linden Lane.

"It was a small ranch earlier, so the owner expanded and completely gut renovated the whole house," said listing agent Tamanna Jaggi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "Virtually everything is new; he just kept the original foundation."

Features include automated controls for the thermostat, security cameras and electricity. Credit: All Media New York/Andrea Onglengco

The smart home features include automated controls for the thermostat, security cameras and electricity. There is also sensor technology within the 10-foot stone veneer front door.

Despite the advanced technology inside, the home is still connected to nature.

"When you open the front door, you can see the backyard from there," Jaggi said. "It’s like an indoor-outdoor feel that we normally see in California homes, not in New York."

The home has an "indoor-outdoor feel that we normally see in California homes," the listing agent said. Credit: All Media New York/Andrea Onglengco

The renovation by the previous owner included the addition of a pool and Jacuzzi in the backyard. The patio features some of the same porcelain tile seen inside.

"It’s modern," Jaggi said of the interior design. "The color scheme is white and black, which I think will never go out of style."

The kitchen. Credit: All Media New York/Andrea Onglengco

Other notable features include 12-foot ceilings, imported cabinetry from Germany, wide-plank wood flooring, a wine cellar and a gas fireplace that can be controlled by an app. There is a double sink in the kitchen and a double vanity in the primary bathroom.

The property is served by the Westbury Union Free School District.