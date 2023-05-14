How to clean an outdoor rug to remove mildew, dirt and stains

Outdoor rugs are a low-maintenance, cost-efficient way to beautify any outdoor living space. If you can't remember the last time you cleaned your outdoor rug, here are six basic steps to get started:

Step 1: Ditch the dirt

Grab a dust mask and gloves before giving your mat or rug a hearty shake. Hold it over grass or an open space where it's okay for dust to settle and, if size permits, shake it to release dirt. If the fibers are tightly bound or it is simply too large, drape it over a fence or railing outside and knock out any surface debris.

Step 2: Vacuum

A fine layer of dust will remain even after shaking the rug. Use a vacuum to clean both sides. While handheld or battery-powered vacuums are convenient, you'll want the best suction to release deep stains or locked-in dirt. Depending on the material of your rug, consider using a wet/dry vacuum for a deep clean.

Step 3: Rinse

If your rug is made of washable materials, rinse it. Rugs made from plastic materials are easy to hose down. Do this on an inclined surface so the water can drain.

Step 4: Lather and gently scrub

Choose a preferred cleaning solution. DIY solutions, like diluted dish soap, white vinegar or baking soda, work well for most outdoor rugs. Often a simple mix of a few drops of liquid dish soap in warm water works. Both white vinegar and baking soda are great for removing mildew or mold; just don't overdo it, as you might diminish the rug's original color.

Club soda is another popular choice, especially for acidic stains like red wine. For sticky stains, tough spots or greasy messes, hydrogen peroxide and baking soda mixed into a paste offer a spot treatment. Alternatively, there are specialty or store-bought rug cleaners to consider, including pet-safe, green and eco-friendly varieties.

After lathering, use a soft-bristle brush to gently scrub spots or the entire surface, as needed.

Step 5: Rinse and dry

Rinse with water to remove all cleaning agents and lay the rug flat to dry or pin it to a clothesline. Avoid draping rugs over railings, as they might lose shape while drying or transfer color from the railing. Once the top of the rug is dry, turn it over to dry the back. If rug material is colorfast, consider sun-drying it. Make sure both sides are completely dry before moving the rug into storage or placing it back on your patio.

Step 6: Store or replace the rug

Many people opt to change their outdoor rug with the seasons. If you're expecting snow or heavy rain, take your rug inside to prolong its life. Use stretch cords or ropes to secure it in a roll. If it will be stored outside on a deck or in a shed, consider storing in plastic or under a tarp. If your rug is small enough to be stored in your home, put it in a place you'll easily remember it next season.

Of course, if you decide to put your newly cleaned outdoor rug back in place, remember to wash the surface where it once was. Last but not least, set a reminder on your calendar to do this again in about three months, after the summer entertaining season comes to a close.