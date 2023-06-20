Jackie Kennedy Onassis childhood home in East Hampton lists for $55 million

The former East Hampton summer residence of the Bouvier family, which included Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, is on the market for $55 million. The annual property taxes are $82,200.

Built in 1917, the estate sits on 7.15 acres on Further Lane. It contains 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, including two bedrooms and two bathrooms in an adjacent guest house. There is also a caretaker's cottage and pool house on site. The estate comes to a total of approximately 8,500 square feet.

Through the years, the homeowners that followed the Bouviers maintained the property's historic charm, said listing agent Eileen O'Neill of The Corcoran Group.

"They haven't really changed the footprint of the house or the size of the rooms," she said. "There wasn't a lot of expansion. They worked really hard to keep the classic look and feel of the house."

Built in 1917, the estate sits on 7.15 acres on Further Lane. Credit: OTTO/Stephen Kent Johnson

But the current owner, who purchased the estate in 2018, orchestrated "an extensive and meticulous renovation on the home," which included painting the interior and reglazing all the windows, O'Neill said.

"It is turnkey at this point," she added. "He put so much love and care into this house."

The history of the estate has already intrigued potential buyers, specifically how the former First Lady spent her time there as a child.

"The house was originally owned by her grandfather," O'Neill said. "There was a stable on property at one point that's no longer there, but she used to ride her horses there."

Newsday clipping featuring the Bouvier family published in 1978. Credit: Newsday

Major John Vernou Bouvier Jr. and his wife bought the estate, called Lasata, in 1925. After he died in 1948, his daughters inherited and later sold the estate.

"They allegedly sold it for $40,000," O'Neill said. "A very different price."

As for the interior, there are plenty of windows and sleek, white walls in most rooms to highlight the natural light.

"A lot of the interior features, the tubs, sinks, toilets, they're either vintage or as close to original as you can get, for a house of that age," O'Neill said.

The property is served by the East Hampton Union Free School District.

More photos from inside Lasata

The current owner purchased the estate in 2018. Credit: OTTO/Stephen Kent Johnson

The estate contains 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, including those in a guest house. Credit: OTTO/Stephen Kent Johnson