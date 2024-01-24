Postmodern Laurel Hollow home on market for almost $3.8M

A postmodern, Gold Coast home in Laurel Hollow is on the market for almost $3.78 million. The annual property taxes are $32,163.

Located on Cold Spring Road, the Colonial was built in 2019. It contains six bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms. It sits on two acres and includes private beach and dock access through the Laurel Hollow Beach Association. The open floor plan house comes to a total of approximately 6,600 square feet.

"The property is set far back," said listing agent Diane Cosentino of Cosentino Realty Group. She is co-listing the property with Stefanie Cosentino. "When you drive in, it’s very private and tree-lined, on flat, lush grounds."

The showstopper of the property is a custom movie theater, complete with a 4K projector and surround sound. The ceiling has lighting effects that mimic a twinkling night sky, with a shooting star appearing "every couple of seconds," Cosentino said.

The home has a movie theater with lighting effects in the ceiling. Credit: Long Island Real Estate Photography

"There is triple insulation in all the walls, with custom mohair chairs and a sofa," she added.

The house also includes a gym, sauna and wet bar. The primary, en suite bedroom features matching walk-in closets, a Jacuzzi tub and an oversized shower with double rain fixtures.

Other notable features include a marble fireplace in the living room, and an eight-foot island with two-inch quartz countertops in the kitchen.

The house was built in 2019. Credit: Long Island Real Estate Photography

"It’s got top-of-the-line appliances," Cosentino noted, and there’s pretty much two of everything: Dishwashers, ovens and wine coolers. There are laundry washers and dryers both upstairs and in the basement.

The finished basement also contains a gas fireplace, two egress windows, with an outside entrance. There are smart home features, including motorized blinds, lights and alarms, that can be controlled through an app.

The property is served by the Cold Spring Harbor Central School District.