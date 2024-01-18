Mineola Cape with 'unusual' renovation on market for $799,000

A renovated Cape in Mineola is on the market for $799,000. The annual property taxes are $11,197. An offer is pending.

The house is located on Royal Avenue, sitting on a 0.09-acre lot. It contains three bedrooms (with enough space for a fourth) and two full bathrooms, coming to a total of 1,300 square feet.

A full renovation on the property was completed in early 2023, said Stephen DeFranco of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. He is co-listing the house with Janell Giordano.

Mahogany ceilings and a stone fireplace are among the unique style choices in the home. Credit: Homemedia Group/ Steve Booke

"They literally redid everything in the home," said DeFranco. "All of the bathrooms, the hardwood flooring and they changed one of the bedrooms on the first floor into a living room with a [gas] fireplace."

The sellers implemented ledge stone in the walls of the living room, DeFranco said.

"It was redone in very unique ways," he added. "It’s the kind of stone with a texture you might see outside of a house, but it looks so great in the living room, especially with the fireplace in the corner. And there’s a mahogany ceiling, which is very unusual."

The front of the house was extended during the renovation, DeFranco said. New roofing and siding were also added. The primary suite includes a Jacuzzi, and the house also includes a finished basement with an egress window.

The front of the house was extended during the 2023 renovation. Credit: Homemedia Group/ Steve Booke

A stone walkway and steps lead up to the front of the house, and there is a detached garage around back.

The house has garnered plenty of interest: About 120 people attended two weekends of open house showings, DeFranco said.

"The house is very tastefully done, but also very unique," he said. "It’s one of my favorite houses because there are so many unusual things about it."

The property is served by the Mineola Union Free School District.