Lido Dunes home with beach views on market for $3.499 million

A beachside home with a rooftop deck in Lido Beach is on the market for $3.499 million. The annual property taxes are $28,083.

The house was built in 2017 and is located on Buxton Street. It contains four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms. The contemporary-style residence sits on a 0.15-acre lot, in a secluded area next to Long Beach, "the City by the Sea."

"Lido Dunes is a very small area, but it’s still near the center of Long Beach," said listing agent Matthew Hazan of Compass. "But it really feels like you’re in a beach town."

The home's rooftop deck offers panoramic views of the ocean. Credit: Steve Booke

The property includes a double driveway with two separate garages. Inside, there's a spacious living room with 9-foot ceilings and a wet bar, wine cooler and gas fireplace. The kitchen leads out to a covered deck.

The primary en-suite bedroom offers ocean views. Homeowners would gain private beach access, plus panoramic views from the rooftop deck.

"You can see everything," said Hazan. "Ocean views, bay views, the city skyline, the sunset. It’s like you’re on top of the world."

The kitchen. Credit: Steve Booke

There is room for an in-ground pool in the backyard, said Hazan. Another notable attribute of the home is its proximity to the shoreline, he added.

"To get to the beach, it’s like walking through a forest, over the dunes and bushes," he said. "It’s very protected because of its high elevation."

The property is about one-third of a mile from the Lido Golf Club. It is served by the Long Beach City School District.