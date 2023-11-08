Ridge home on Lake Panamoka on market for $630,000

From the front door of a beige-sided Colonial with an open-concept first floor, one Ridge home's distinguishing feature is already on display: unobstructed views of Lake Panamoka.

The lakeside house, on aptly named Lakeview Trail in Ridge, is on the market for $630,000. Annual taxes on the four-bed, two-bath home and its 0.14-acre lot total $12,024.

"You feel like you’re upstate somewhere," but with the benefit of being close to New York City and Tanger Outlets, said listing agent Paul Perrone of Realty Connect USA.

The house sits on a 0.14-acre lot on Lake Panamoka. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

Built in 1955, according to property records, the home is characterized by water views and hardwood floors. On the first level, an eat-in kitchen with a wine fridge built into a high-top counter connects to the living room and dining room. There is one first-floor bedroom.

Upstairs, a primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings features French doors that lead to a deck overlooking the lake.

The 1,877-square-foot home contains two bathrooms and four bedrooms. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

"Imagine waking up and getting a cup of coffee and then just sitting out there and relaxing with the lake right in front of you," Perrone said.

The 1,877-square-foot home is cooled by central air and heated by oil, baseboard and hot water systems. There is a one-car attached garage.

The kitchen. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

Though the house has its own stretch of beach, residents have the option of joining the Lake Panamoka Civic Association, which offers access to three lakeside beaches and hosts events throughout the year. Dues start at $225 annually for first-time members.

The address falls within the Longwood Central School District.



