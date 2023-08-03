Renovated Manhasset Colonial on market for $2.199 million

A center hall Colonial home in Manhasset is on the market for $2.199 million. The annual property taxes are $21,708.

The house was renovated in 2022. There are a brand-new bathroom, central air system, sprinklers and security. The kitchen, windows, doors, garage and appliances have also been updated.

"We always say, just bring your toothbrush," said listing agent Susan Stein of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. "The house is move-in ready."

The house was built in 1938 and renovated in 2022. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

With four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, the house sits on a 0.2-acre lot on Sargent Place. There is a two-car garage around the side of the property.

The house was built in 1938. Although it contains so many updated features, some of its history is still intact. The wood floors are original, but have been stripped and stained, said Stein. There is also a sunroom that has been preserved from the original design.

The kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

"I love the porch," Stein said. "It’s very charming and welcoming, and it's right off the living room."

The basement contains two egress windows, a white tile floor and a laundry room. Other standout features include a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, and a thick quartz counter in the kitchen.

One of the home's 3½ bathrooms. Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty

The house is located half a mile from Munsey Park Elementary School, and Copley Pond Park is less than a quarter-mile away.

"You can walk your kids to school," Stein said.

The property is served by the Manhasset Union Free School District.