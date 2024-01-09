'Turnkey' Colonial in Merrick on market for $1.349 million

A modern Colonial in Merrick is on the market for $1.349 million. The annual property taxes are $24,305.

Constructed in 2013, the house is one of the youngest in its neighborhood, said listing agent Kaitlynn McCartney, of Compass.

“It’s completely turnkey,” she said. “It has great open living space, a two-story grand entrance and all of the finishes are just really high end.”

The house contains four bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. It sits on Marion Avenue, with a lot size of 0.16 acre. The exterior boasts a stone facade with a covered front porch.

The 7,000-square-foot home was constructed in 2013. Credit: Chuck Danas

Coming to a total of 7,000 square feet, the house's interior has details that include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a wine fridge and spacious pantry. The primary bedroom is en suite with a double vanity and matching walk-in closets.

There are multiple storage opportunities, with a one-car garage attached and “a full finished basement with plenty of room,” McCartney said.

Around back, the property features an in-ground pool and Jacuzzi.

The kitchen. Credit: Chuck Danas

“The neighborhood is adorned with trees and older homes that have been here for a very long time,” McCartney said, noting that the house shares its block with properties dating to the 1920s. “You can feel the charm and the tight-knit community when you walk around.”

The property is served by the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District.