Shelter Island home with beach access lists for $9.9M

Save for the sounds of crickets, squirrels and rustling leaves, a residential parcel at the tip of Shelter Island’s Mashomack Preserve is quiet. The 2,350-acre preserve, which includes 11 miles of coastline, plays host to several residences along a private road.

Among them is a four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom house on South Ferry Road on the market for $9.9 million. Annual taxes on the 0.91-acre property, which falls within the Shelter Island Union Free School District, total $14,845.

"It’s serene, solitude; if you don’t want to see anybody, and you don’t want anybody to know you’re there, that’s where you go," said listing agent and Shelter Island native Marika Kaasik of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 2023, the 3,800-square-foot house has three bedrooms downstairs and one upstairs. Each bedroom has a view of Coecles Harbor, Kaasik said. The second floor includes a living area and kitchen. An exterior staircase offers an alternate approach to the upper level, as well as access to a deck.

Aesthetically, the home’s interior is characterized by cathedral ceilings with exposed beams of light wood, hardwood flooring to match and slate-gray design details. The home is warmed by propane, forced air and radiant heat, and cooled by central air conditioning.

The property is part of a residential parcel at the tip of Shelter Island’s Mashomack Preserve. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

While the property is "not for everybody" in its wooded location, Kaasik concedes, it comes with beach access and, for her, a sense of awe. Both before and after the structure was built, there was near silence.

"No horns, no cars," she said. "Every time I went down there, I never heard anything."