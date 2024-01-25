Muttontown home with European-influenced architecture lists for $2.6M

Through a door of solid wrought iron, a curved oak banister with wrought iron detailing traces a wooden staircase. In the kitchen, a custom vent hood hails from the Carolinas. Wherever there are tiled floors, there is radiant heat.

"There’s some real custom craftsmanship that took place," said listing agent Todd Solomon of the 4,950-square-foot home on Muttontown’s Ridge Road.

The five-bed, 4½-bath home is on the market for $2,599,999. Annual taxes on the 2.34-acre property, which falls within the Syosset Central School District, total $48,744.

A curved oak banister with wrought iron detailing traces a wooden staircase in the entryway. Credit: Jump Visual/Lois Robles

Listed by Solomon and Lenny Rosenfeld, of Douglas Elliman, the mansion includes a private primary suite on the second floor with a walk-in closet the size of a bedroom. On the first floor, there are two additional suites.

"It’s a very unique setup," Solomon said.

The overall design of the home was influenced by European and Spanish architecture, the listing agent said. Credit: Jump Visual/Lois Robles

In 2007, the sellers dug downward to raise the ceiling of the basement, Solomon said. He estimates the basement ceilings are now 11 feet high.

Cooled by central air conditioning, the home is warmed by natural gas, forced air, hot water and radiant heat.

The kitchen. Credit: Jump Visual/Lois Robles

The house is warm and cozy both literally and figuratively, Solomon said. Each door has a solid core — none of them are hollow — and the overall design is influenced by European and Spanish architecture, he said.

"It’s very private," Solomon said of the property. "It’s got a great setback."