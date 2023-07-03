Buying in Ridge: Starter homes, luxury housing, volunteer firefighter museum

THE SCOOP A tidy mid-Island hamlet, Ridge boasts plentiful parkland, including Brookhaven State Park and Longwood Pine Barrens State Forest and a portion of Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Park.

"It's a diverse community that offers something for everyone," said Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner.

Volunteer firefighting holds a particular place of importance in Ridge, where the local department runs the annual Memorial Day parade and the Brookhaven Volunteer Fire Fighters Museum serves as a memorial to firefighters and educational center on the history of volunteer firefighting.

Volunteer firefighting holds a particular place of importance in Ridge, where the local department runs the annual Memorial Day parade. Credit: John Roca

Centrally located with easy access to major roadways, Ridge is close to vineyards, wineries, farm stands, shopping and restaurants, notes JoAnn Klein, of Coach Realtors Mt. Sinai.

"You feel like you are in the country with many newer developments of beautiful Colonials situated on large properties," said Klein.

Today, the hamlet has a wide variety of housing options, from condos and starter homes to senior housing and high-end luxury homes, including several developments, like the 1,500-unit 55-and- over Leisure Village gated community and the brand-new North Fork Gateway complex of 40 luxury homes.

Leisure Village in Ridge is a gated, 1,500-unit community for ages 55 and over. Credit: John Roca

Prices in Ridge range from $400,000 for a small ranch to the mid-$700,000s for a renovated four bedroom expanded Cape on one acre.

The hamlet was for years called "Randallville," for Stephen Randall, who bought a farm there in 1728 on former Native American hunting grounds, and the many members of his family who followed. It was also known as Ridgeville and Ridgefield — sometimes shortened to Ridge — for the topographic features on its northern end. During the American Revolution, Randall organized a company of Minutemen to defend his burgeoning homesteads.

People enjoy hot dogs at a truck on Middle Country Road in Ridge. Credit: John Roca

Main thoroughfare Middle Country Road in Ridge is home to Kaufold's Country Florist and Farm. Credit: John Roca

In 1790, William Smith built "Longwood," a manor house in the hamlet, where the family summered. Years later, Smith's descendants donated 50 acres to the Longwood School District for its junior and senior high schools.

Throughout the 1800s, the hamlet, like nearby Middle Island, had a thriving lumber industry, and firewood cut at local farms was transported via Long Island Sound to New York City. From there, it sailed up the Hudson on barges and was burned in brickyards in Haverstraw.

Homes along the shore of Lake Panamoka in Ridge. Credit: John Roca

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are 23 condos on the market, priced between $255,000 and $469,000.

SALE PRICES Between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, there were 108 home sales with a median sale price of $502,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $240,000 and the high was $820,000. During that period a year earlier there were 130 home sales with a median sale price of $463,000. The price range was $236,500 to $875,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area 13.9 square miles

ZIP code 11961

Population 12,931

Median age 48.9

Median household income $74,120

Median home value $463,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Yaphank $415

School districts, graduation rates Longwood (91.4%), Shoreham-Wading River (96.2%)

Parks Brookhaven State Park, Longwood Estate Park

Libraries Longwood, North Shore

Hospitals Long Island Community Hospital at NYU Langone Health, St. Charles Hospital, John T. Mather Memorial Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 58

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$749,900

This $749,000 Ridge home has four bedrooms. Credit: Image Habitat/Jim Harrison

At around 2,200 square feet, this newly painted 2011 Colonial has four beds, two renovated full baths and one half-bath, wraparound porch, hardwood floors, custom molding and built-ins, mahogany cabinetry and granite counters. The 0.83-acre fenced-in property has a brick patio, shed, chicken coop, attached one-car garage and new raised deck. Taxes are $15,885. JoAnn Klein, Coach Realtors, Mt. Sinai, 631-331-3600.

$688,000

This $688,000 Ridge home is located in Country Pointe Estates. Credit: Request Tours/Chuck Danas

Located in Country Pointe Estates, this 2,215-square-foot 2018 ranch has three bedrooms, 2½ baths, cathedral ceilings, an open floor plan, stainless steel kitchen appliances. It has a full finished basement with bedroom, living room and bath with a pending permit for an accessory apartment. The 0.28-acre property has an attached two-car garage. Taxes are $17,315. Robert Mackenzie, Counsel Rock Realty, 516-558-7277.

$585,000

This $585,000 Ridge home sits on close to an acre of land. Credit: House Quest Residential R.E.

Built in 2001, this Colonial has 1,840 square feet of space, four beds, 2½ baths, a large front porch, wood burning stove, full attic and full unfinished basement. Recent updates include a new roof and driveway border. The 0.98-acre property's flat parcel has a fenced-in backyard and attached one-car garage. Taxes are $10,204. Debra Dietrich, House Quest Residential Real Estate, 631-332-1901.

RECENTLY SOLD

$410,000

W. Giant Oak Dr.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathroom 1

Built 1959

Lot size 0.3 acre

Taxes $9,378

+/- List price -$15,000

Days on market 72

$530,000

Rustic Gate

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1978

Lot size 0.29 acre

Taxes $10,225

+/- List price +$30,001

Days on market 57

$800,000

Toussie Ct.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 2013

Lot size 0.69 acre

Taxes $14,882

+/- List price +$1

Days on market 58

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 48

Price range $255,000 to $759,000

Tax range $3,120 to $15,885