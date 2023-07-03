Buying in Ridge: Starter homes, luxury housing, volunteer firefighter museum
THE SCOOP A tidy mid-Island hamlet, Ridge boasts plentiful parkland, including Brookhaven State Park and Longwood Pine Barrens State Forest and a portion of Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Park.
"It's a diverse community that offers something for everyone," said Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner.
Volunteer firefighting holds a particular place of importance in Ridge, where the local department runs the annual Memorial Day parade and the Brookhaven Volunteer Fire Fighters Museum serves as a memorial to firefighters and educational center on the history of volunteer firefighting.
Centrally located with easy access to major roadways, Ridge is close to vineyards, wineries, farm stands, shopping and restaurants, notes JoAnn Klein, of Coach Realtors Mt. Sinai.
"You feel like you are in the country with many newer developments of beautiful Colonials situated on large properties," said Klein.
Today, the hamlet has a wide variety of housing options, from condos and starter homes to senior housing and high-end luxury homes, including several developments, like the 1,500-unit 55-and- over Leisure Village gated community and the brand-new North Fork Gateway complex of 40 luxury homes.
Prices in Ridge range from $400,000 for a small ranch to the mid-$700,000s for a renovated four bedroom expanded Cape on one acre.
The hamlet was for years called "Randallville," for Stephen Randall, who bought a farm there in 1728 on former Native American hunting grounds, and the many members of his family who followed. It was also known as Ridgeville and Ridgefield — sometimes shortened to Ridge — for the topographic features on its northern end. During the American Revolution, Randall organized a company of Minutemen to defend his burgeoning homesteads.
In 1790, William Smith built "Longwood," a manor house in the hamlet, where the family summered. Years later, Smith's descendants donated 50 acres to the Longwood School District for its junior and senior high schools.
Throughout the 1800s, the hamlet, like nearby Middle Island, had a thriving lumber industry, and firewood cut at local farms was transported via Long Island Sound to New York City. From there, it sailed up the Hudson on barges and was burned in brickyards in Haverstraw.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are 23 condos on the market, priced between $255,000 and $469,000.
SALE PRICES Between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, there were 108 home sales with a median sale price of $502,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $240,000 and the high was $820,000. During that period a year earlier there were 130 home sales with a median sale price of $463,000. The price range was $236,500 to $875,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Brookhaven
Area 13.9 square miles
ZIP code 11961
Population 12,931
Median age 48.9
Median household income $74,120
Median home value $463,000
Monthly LIRR ticket from Yaphank $415
School districts, graduation rates Longwood (91.4%), Shoreham-Wading River (96.2%)
Parks Brookhaven State Park, Longwood Estate Park
Libraries Longwood, North Shore
Hospitals Long Island Community Hospital at NYU Langone Health, St. Charles Hospital, John T. Mather Memorial Hospital
Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 58
ON THE MARKET
$749,900
At around 2,200 square feet, this newly painted 2011 Colonial has four beds, two renovated full baths and one half-bath, wraparound porch, hardwood floors, custom molding and built-ins, mahogany cabinetry and granite counters. The 0.83-acre fenced-in property has a brick patio, shed, chicken coop, attached one-car garage and new raised deck. Taxes are $15,885. JoAnn Klein, Coach Realtors, Mt. Sinai, 631-331-3600.
$688,000
Located in Country Pointe Estates, this 2,215-square-foot 2018 ranch has three bedrooms, 2½ baths, cathedral ceilings, an open floor plan, stainless steel kitchen appliances. It has a full finished basement with bedroom, living room and bath with a pending permit for an accessory apartment. The 0.28-acre property has an attached two-car garage. Taxes are $17,315. Robert Mackenzie, Counsel Rock Realty, 516-558-7277.
$585,000
Built in 2001, this Colonial has 1,840 square feet of space, four beds, 2½ baths, a large front porch, wood burning stove, full attic and full unfinished basement. Recent updates include a new roof and driveway border. The 0.98-acre property's flat parcel has a fenced-in backyard and attached one-car garage. Taxes are $10,204. Debra Dietrich, House Quest Residential Real Estate, 631-332-1901.
RECENTLY SOLD
$410,000
W. Giant Oak Dr.
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathroom 1
Built 1959
Lot size 0.3 acre
Taxes $9,378
+/- List price -$15,000
Days on market 72
$530,000
Rustic Gate
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 1978
Lot size 0.29 acre
Taxes $10,225
+/- List price +$30,001
Days on market 57
$800,000
Toussie Ct.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 2013
Lot size 0.69 acre
Taxes $14,882
+/- List price +$1
Days on market 58
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 48
Price range $255,000 to $759,000
Tax range $3,120 to $15,885