Mediterranean-style Colonial in Old Westbury on market for $3.295 million

A Mediterranean-style Colonial with an on-site tennis court in Old Westbury is on the market for $3.295 million. The annual property taxes are $80,785.

Built in 2001, the house sits on two acres in Haybarn Court. The property is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. It contains five bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms. The entrance leads into a foyer with a sprawling staircase and dripping chandelier.

"It’s not your regular cookie-cutter home," said listing agent Maria Babaev, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "It has a beautiful floor plan and a very nice flow."

The property features an in-ground pool, tennis court and maintained landscaping. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank A. Urso

The ceilings in the grand room are over 20 feet tall, she added. There is a finished basement, plus primary suites on the first and second floors. The layout is open-concept, said Babaev.

"The most important thing in a house is the space and the light," she said. "And it offers both because it has such tall ceilings and this magnificent grand room when you walk into the house."

The ceilings in the grand room are over 20 feet tall, the listing agent said. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank A. Urso

Outside, the property features an in-ground pool, tennis court and maintained landscaping, along with a two-car garage. The house includes natural gas and central air.

"You’d have the ability to enjoy a family life, in addition to entertaining on a grand scale," said Babaev.

The property is served by the Westbury Union Free School District.