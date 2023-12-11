Buying in Roosevelt: Community pride, parks, transit access draw homebuyers

THE SCOOP Nestled in the corner where the Southern State and Meadowbrook parkways meet, Roosevelt has a suburban feel, access to parks and widespread hometown pride.

"The strong sense of community pride and engagement sets Roosevelt apart as a place where neighbors become friends," said Michael Ohabi, a real estate agent with Voro, LLC.

In addition to its proximity to Eisenhower Park — about 15 minutes away — Roosevelt has its own 2-acre community park, Centennial Park, which was recently renovated and features a playground, tennis courts, basketball hoops, a handball court and picnic tables.

"The proximity to beautiful parks such as Centennial Park provides outdoor enthusiasts with a perfect retreat," said Ohabi.

The 2-acre Centennial Park was recently renovated. Credit: Danielle Silverman

In addition to Centennial Park, Roosevelt is home to Rev. Arthur Mackey Park, which has basketball courts and a playground. Credit: Newsday/Danielle Silverman

Roosevelt is also seven miles from one of Long Island's largest shopping malls, Roosevelt Field in Uniondale. Its accessibility to transportation is also an advantage, with nearby parkways and the Freeport Long Island Rail Road station, which offers about a 45-minute commute.

Roosevelt has a rich history in the world of arts and sports. Flavor Flav and Chuck D from the legendary rap group Public Enemy grew up in Roosevelt. Radio star Howard Stern and basketball great Julius "Dr. J" Erving were also from the town.

Roosevelt was once part of a large forest separating the Hempstead Plains from the grasslands along the South Shore, which Native Americans used for hunting. Eventually, Europeans arrived, settling and creating a stagecoach route from Hempstead to Babylon. A post office opened in 1902, and was named after President Theodore Roosevelt, a Long Islander. The post office and a trolley line from Jamaica to Freeport passing through Roosevelt encouraged the birth of it as a suburban town.

Nassau Road is home to shops, restaurants and Town of Hempstead offices. Credit: Newsday/Danielle Silverman

Last year, Parabit Systems Inc., a Bellmore-based manufacturing company that builds ATM kiosks, announced it would build a $3 million expansion of its Roosevelt factory that would create 13 more jobs as part of the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency.

Not unlike many areas of Long Island, housing stock in Roosevelt is low and mostly single-family homes, with about 20 houses for sale. Most students attend Roosevelt Union Free School District schools.

A development company, MHANYS Freeport LLC, plans to build mixed-income, multifamily residential housing as well as some commercial space at 470 N. Main St. in Roosevelt, the site of a vacant gas station. Nassau agreed to pay more than $5.4 million to MHANYS Management to settle a 14-year-old lawsuit charging the county with discrimination against minorities for failing to offer housing opportunities to people with low and moderate incomes.

Homes along Prospect Street in Roosevelt. Credit: Danielle Silverman

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Dec. 1, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2023, there were 86 home sales with a median sale price of $554,999, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $202,350 and the high was $950,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 102 home sales with a median sale price of $545,500. The price range was $265,000 to $700,000.

OTHER STATS

Population 18,019

Median age 34.3

Median home value $530,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Freeport $287

School district, graduation rate Roosevelt (84.8%)

Library Roosevelt

Transit NICE Bus Routes 40/41, 43

ON THE MARKET

$729,400

This $729,400 home is newly constructed. Credit: Steven Lopez

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom contemporary home is new construction. The open-concept living areas have large windows that bring in natural light. The well-appointed kitchen, with an island, has a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. There is wainscoting throughout the main floor. Bathrooms each have large walk-in showers. Annual taxes are $11,000. Alex Barbosa, Plan A Realty Corp., 516-777-0385

$549,000

This $549,000 Roosevelt home was completely renovated this year. Credit: Chuck Danas

Built in 1966, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch was completely renovated this year. The open-concept kitchen, which flows into the living room, has new cabinets and stainless-steel appliances with a white granite tile backsplash. It has a full finished basement and hardwood floors throughout. Annual taxes are $9,562. Michael Ohabi, VORO LLC., 516-986-7955

RECENTLY SOLD

$461,000

Henry St.

Style Exp Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathroom 1½

Built 1926

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $8,550

+/- List price -$39,000

Days on market 51

$570,000

Monroe Ave.

Style Split Level

Bedrooms 3

Bathroom 2

Built 1957

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $9,098

+/- List price +$21,000

Days on market 132

$665,000

Lincoln Ave.

Style Split level

Bedrooms 4

Bathroom 3

Built 1954

Lot Size 0.17 acre

Taxes $9,399

+/- List price +$15,000

Days on market 47

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 19

Price range $349,900 to $729,400

Tax range $6,569 to $10,188