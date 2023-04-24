Buying in Remsenburg-Speonk: Quaint community, access to Gabreski draws homebuyers
THE SCOOP Situated just west of the Hamptons, Remsenburg and Speonk share more than just a school district. They share a community.
"It's a quaint little hamlet," says resident Paula Quesnel-Jerman. "You know your neighbors. Deer and turkeys walk through your yard."
With no main street or shopping centers, the towns share a post office. Real estate agent Allen Piliero called it the community "meeting place" since it is where everyone in the town picks up mail.
"That's all there is, and that's how we like it," says Piliero, who lives in Remsenburg.
Roughly 2,000 people live in 3.6 square miles year-round, according to the 2021 U.S. Census. The two towns enroll 140 students to its blue-ribbon Remsenburg-Speonk Elementary School, and 7th-12th grade students attend either Westhampton High School or Eastport-South Manor High School, according to the NYS Education Department.
While median home prices are still above most towns further west, better deals can be found in Remsenburg-Speonk than in more traditional Hamptons real estate. There is no rental apartment housing, but many homes are rented in the summer, swelling the population.
"Farm coastal vibe is how I refer to it," says Lauren Spiegel, a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman. "You are always close to the water."
The Westhampton Yacht Squadron, located in Speonk, is another center of summer life in the community.
The Speonk LIRR station offers an hour and fifteen-minute commute to Manhattan.well as its proximity to Gabreski Airport in Westhampton, say local real estate agents.
Early settlers came from Southampton and Bridgehampton in the 1740s, clearing forests for farming. In the 1880s, duck farms were popular in Speonk, but most were gone twenty years later.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALE PRICES Between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, there were 37 home sales with a median sale price of $1.49 million, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $106,000 and the high was $4.9 million. During that period a year earlier there were 56 home sales with a median sale price of $1.7 million. The price range was $494,000 to $6.58 million.
OTHER STATS
Town Southampton
Area 3.7 square miles
ZIP code 11960
Population 3,110
Median age 50.4
Median household income $110,625
Median home value $1.3 million
Monthly LIRR ticket from Speonk $415
School districts, graduation rates Eastport South Manor (95.4%), Westhampton Beach (92.1%); Remsenberg-Speonk for elementary
Libraries Center Moriches, Westhampton
Hospitals Peconic Bay Medical Center
Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
ON THE MARKET
$1.5 million
Built in 1986, this 2,033-square-foot Contemporary has been completely renovated. The two-story home has four bedrooms, including a primary en-suite bedroom on the first floor, and three bathrooms, as well as vaulted ceilings, a pool and a large Mahogany deck on its 0.63-acre property. Taxes are $5,000. Allen and Courtney Piliero, Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Westhampton Beach. 631-335-1996
$3.8 million
With a $200,000 price reduction, this 3,500-square-foot traditional home has a large kitchen with a walk-in pantry and Brazilian soapstone counters, large bluestone patio and a 20-by-40-foot heated saltwater pool. The renovated home has four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and is in the Cedar Lane community. Taxes are $9,913. Mary Binder, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-288-1050.
$13.9 million
Originally built in 1890 as a hunting lodge, the renovated 6,300-square-foot home has nine bedrooms and 9½ bathrooms. Sitting on seven acres, the property has 234 feet of waterfront with docks, a boathouse and a private sandy beach overlooking Moriches Bay. It has a dining room, sunroom, library, wine cellar and gym. Taxes are $90,000. Lauren Spiegel, Douglas Elliman, Quogue, 631-653-6700.
RECENTLY SOLD
$3.5 million
Cedar Ln.
Style Contemporary
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms 6½
Built 1980
Lot size 2.2 acres
Taxes $21,379
+/- List price -$500,000
Days on market 204
$1.19 million
Rogers Ln.
Style Contemporary
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1979
Lot size 1.39 acres
Taxes $7,255
+/- List price -$65,000
Days on market 50
$605,000
S. Phillips Ave.
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 1960
Lot size 0.5 acre
Taxes $3,444
+/- List price -$44,000
Days on market 69
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 24
Price range $1.2 million to $13.9 million
Tax range $5,868 to $90,352