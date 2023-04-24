Buying in Remsenburg-Speonk: Quaint community, access to Gabreski draws homebuyers

THE SCOOP Situated just west of the Hamptons, Remsenburg and Speonk share more than just a school district. They share a community.

"It's a quaint little hamlet," says resident Paula Quesnel-Jerman. "You know your neighbors. Deer and turkeys walk through your yard."

With no main street or shopping centers, the towns share a post office. Real estate agent Allen Piliero called it the community "meeting place" since it is where everyone in the town picks up mail.

A war memorial honors Remsenburg residents on South Country Road near S. Phillips Avenue. Credit: John Roca

Remsenburg has small shopping areas on Montauk Highway south of the LIRR. Credit: John Roca

"That's all there is, and that's how we like it," says Piliero, who lives in Remsenburg.

Roughly 2,000 people live in 3.6 square miles year-round, according to the 2021 U.S. Census. The two towns enroll 140 students to its blue-ribbon Remsenburg-Speonk Elementary School, and 7th-12th grade students attend either Westhampton High School or Eastport-South Manor High School, according to the NYS Education Department.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

While median home prices are still above most towns further west, better deals can be found in Remsenburg-Speonk than in more traditional Hamptons real estate. There is no rental apartment housing, but many homes are rented in the summer, swelling the population.

"Farm coastal vibe is how I refer to it," says Lauren Spiegel, a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman. "You are always close to the water."

The Westhampton Yacht Squadron, located in Speonk, is another center of summer life in the community.

At the end of residential Yacht Club Drive is the Westhampton Yacht Squadron, a center for summer life. Credit: John Roca

The Speonk LIRR station offers an hour and fifteen-minute commute to Manhattan.well as its proximity to Gabreski Airport in Westhampton, say local real estate agents.

Early settlers came from Southampton and Bridgehampton in the 1740s, clearing forests for farming. In the 1880s, duck farms were popular in Speonk, but most were gone twenty years later.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, there were 37 home sales with a median sale price of $1.49 million, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $106,000 and the high was $4.9 million. During that period a year earlier there were 56 home sales with a median sale price of $1.7 million. The price range was $494,000 to $6.58 million.

Little Gull Cafe, The Nice Place Coffee and Jak's Deli & Market are some of the few businesses in Remsenburg-Speonk. Credit: John Roca

OTHER STATS

Town Southampton

Area 3.7 square miles

ZIP code 11960

Population 3,110

Median age 50.4

Median household income $110,625

Median home value $1.3 million

Monthly LIRR ticket from Speonk $415

School districts, graduation rates Eastport South Manor (95.4%), Westhampton Beach (92.1%); Remsenberg-Speonk for elementary

Libraries Center Moriches, Westhampton

Hospitals Peconic Bay Medical Center

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$1.5 million

This $1,495,000 contemporary home has 2,033 square feet. HOBUYING230428 Credit: Peter Scifo

Built in 1986, this 2,033-square-foot Contemporary has been completely renovated. The two-story home has four bedrooms, including a primary en-suite bedroom on the first floor, and three bathrooms, as well as vaulted ceilings, a pool and a large Mahogany deck on its 0.63-acre property. Taxes are $5,000. Allen and Courtney Piliero, Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Westhampton Beach. 631-335-1996

$3.8 million

This $3,799,000 home has a 20-by-40-foot heated saltwater pool. HOBUYING230428 Credit: Kathleen O'Donnell

With a $200,000 price reduction, this 3,500-square-foot traditional home has a large kitchen with a walk-in pantry and Brazilian soapstone counters, large bluestone patio and a 20-by-40-foot heated saltwater pool. The renovated home has four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and is in the Cedar Lane community. Taxes are $9,913. Mary Binder, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-288-1050.

$13.9 million

This $13,900,000 home was originally built as a hunting lodge. HOBUYING230428 Credit: Rise-Media

Originally built in 1890 as a hunting lodge, the renovated 6,300-square-foot home has nine bedrooms and 9½ bathrooms. Sitting on seven acres, the property has 234 feet of waterfront with docks, a boathouse and a private sandy beach overlooking Moriches Bay. It has a dining room, sunroom, library, wine cellar and gym. Taxes are $90,000. Lauren Spiegel, Douglas Elliman, Quogue, 631-653-6700.

RECENTLY SOLD

$3.5 million

Cedar Ln.

Style Contemporary

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 6½

Built 1980

Lot size 2.2 acres

Taxes $21,379

+/- List price -$500,000

Days on market 204

$1.19 million

Rogers Ln.

Style Contemporary

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1979

Lot size 1.39 acres

Taxes $7,255

+/- List price -$65,000

Days on market 50

$605,000

S. Phillips Ave.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1960

Lot size 0.5 acre

Taxes $3,444

+/- List price -$44,000

Days on market 69

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 24

Price range $1.2 million to $13.9 million

Tax range $5,868 to $90,352