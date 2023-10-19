Renovated Northport Colonial with private beach access lists for $2.295M

A newly renovated smart-home in Northport is on the market for $2.295 million. The annual property taxes are $20,715.

The house is located on Stargazer Court, with five bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms. It stands at 4,000 square feet on a 1.06-acre lot, which is entirely surrounded by trees.

The property also comes with private beach access — which is offered to only four homes in the area, said listing agent Catherine Wallack of Lucky to Live Here Realty. She is co-listing the property with Sari Eidelkind.

"All of the details in this house are meticulous and high-end," said Wallack.

The star of the show is the custom floating staircase in the center of the foyer. It leads to the bulk of the home’s bedrooms, a balcony and several closets.

A custom floating staircase leads to the bulk of the home’s bedrooms. Credit: Lucky to Live Here Realty

"It’s been beautifully maintained," Wallack said. "When you come in, you have that beautiful open floor plan, and that staircase you see right away. It's absolutely gorgeous."

The Colonial-style home was built in 2000 and renovated this year. The smart-home features include a monitored security system, built-in speakers and cameras, voice command LED lights and automated shades.

Other highlights of the property: A wood-burning fireplace in the living room, a bluestone covered front porch with French doors and quartz countertops in the kitchen. The en-suite primary bedroom on the first floor also features three walk-in closets.

The kitchen features quartz countertops. Credit: Lucky to Live Here Realty

There are contemporary chandeliers and oak hardwood floors throughout the house, plus a deck around back. The basement is 1,200 square feet and has an outside entrance.

As for the backyard, "there’s still room to put in a pool, if someone was interested in doing so," said Wallack.

The house belongs to the Stargazer Association and North Creek Road Association, both of which require annual dues. The property is served by the Northport-East Northport Union Free School District.