$4.75M Huntington Bay home has 3,000-bottle wine cellar, elevator

Up a long driveway warmed by radiant heat, a Victorian-style home boasts a portico, wraparound porch and turret. Adjacent to Huntington Bay and overlooking a pond, the 2.53-acre property welcomes humans and animals alike.

"It’s just bucolic in nature; it’s teeming with wildlife at all times," said listing agent Risa Ziegler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The Baycrest Drive property is on the market for the first time in two decades, listed at $4.75 million by Ziegler and her colleague Jyll Kata. Annual taxes total $55,790.

Located in Huntington Bay, the home includes deeded beach and mooring rights. Dues for the Bay Crest Association, which afford members access to cabanas, pavilions, seasonal social events and waters equipped with lifeguards, are $2,200 per year. The address falls within the Huntington Union Free School District.

The kitchen. Credit: Request Tours/Chuck Danas

Built in the 1800s, according to Ziegler, the five-bedroom house has five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. There are parquet floors, a four-car garage and a primary bedroom with two bathrooms. An elevator offers access to the lower, first and second levels of the three-story house.

"A lot of the moldings and the detail, and inherent character is still there; but, it has been extraordinarily updated to accommodate the modern-day buyer," Ziegler said.

The home contains a 3,000-bottle wine cellar. Credit: Request Tours/Chuck Danas

A laundry list of amenities includes a 3,000-bottle, temperature-controlled wine cellar, gas fireplaces and an in-ground, solar-heated, chlorine-free gunite pool. There are a full-house generator, a water filtration system and central air conditioning. Heat is fueled by natural gas and forced air.

"It has all the amenities somebody would want," Ziegler said, "and the character, and more than charm, of a vintage home."