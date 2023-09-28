$4.4M Southampton house once home to art figures Roy Lichtenstein, Paul and Diane Waldman

A Southampton haven for notable artists has hit the market for the first time in 50 years, for $4.395 million. The annual property taxes are $7,148.

The shingle-style traditional home sits on 0.51 acre, enveloped in lush greenery, manicured gardens and hedges that are at least 10 feet tall. The Wooley Street house was built sometime between 1902 and 1960, according to listing agent Pat Garrity of The Corcoran Group.

"The house is meticulously maintained, but they have retained all the old, original details," she said.

In 1968, the house was purchased by pop artist Roy Lichtenstein and Paul and Diane Waldman, a figurative and abstract artist and former deputy director and senior curator of the Guggenheim Museum, respectively.

"None of them could afford to buy a house by themselves, which is pretty amazing to think about," said Garrity. "It was purely a summer retreat from the city for them."

But Lichtenstein and Paul Waldman wanted a space to paint, so they designed and built a studio attached to the end of the house, Garrity said.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home stands at approximately 2,313 square feet. The studio is 24-by-40 feet and is connected to a breezeway, which leads into a separate cottage. The studio space can be used in several different ways.

"Some people who don't want an art studio say to me that they’d convert it into another living space," Garrity said. "They could put a second floor on the art studio so it’s attached to the main structure, to turn it into a five-bedroom house."

Of course, the home could also welcome a new generation of artists, who can take inspiration from the romantic scenery.

"What I find so special is to have a piece of property that's over 300 feet deep with beautiful gardens," Garrity said, "and it’s close to the village center."

The property is served by the Southampton Union Free School District.

