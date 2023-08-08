Spanish Tudor in Cathedral Gardens on market for $819,000

A Spanish Tudor-style home in West Hempstead is on the market for $819,000. The annual property taxes are $16,554.

The house shares Marlborough Road with several other homes of the same architecture. Listing agent Glenn Barnett of the Four Seasons Realty Team said this community is called Cathedral Gardens, named after the Cathedral of the Incarnation in nearby Garden City.

Barnett has been living in this area since 1992.

"The thing that's amazing about these homes is that each one has its own style to it," he said. "When you go into each home, some of them have cathedral ceilings in different locations, some have heavy woodwork and some people have stripped off the paint on the woodwork, and brought back a lot of natural beauty."

Original features include iron railings both inside and in front of the house. Credit: Four Seasons Realty Photography

The house contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on 0.14 acre. It was built in 1928. Many original features stand out in the house, like the swirling columns and archway on the second floor and iron railings both inside and in front of the house.

"Two years ago, somebody came in to do a flip," Barnett said. "He really did his best to keep the originality of the home, while adding some modern upgrades like stainless steel appliances. It didn't take away from the integrity of home."

The house was built in 1928. Credit: Four Seasons Realty Photography

Highlights include the home's clay tile roof, castle-like turret and cathedral ceilings. The property also features a finished basement with a private entrance, and a two-car garage.

"You’ll find a lot of these homes down South or out West, so the fact that they're here on the Island makes them very unique," Barnett said.

The property is served by the West Hempstead Union Free School District.