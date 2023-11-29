Farmhouse style is popular on TikTok. What about on Long Island?

The farmhouse aesthetic is the most popular interior design trend of the year on TikTok, researchers found — but local experts think it may have reached its peak on Long Island.

The Contractor Growth Network analyzed the five most-viewed interior design hashtags of the year and found that "farmhouse" came out on top, with 408 million views over the last 12 months. The style is characterized by white siding and black windows, with warm and rustic interior details, such as hardwood flooring.

"It has a bit of a timeless feel to it," said Bill Walters, a real estate salesperson at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. He has sold several farmhouses over the years throughout Suffolk County’s North Fork. "People are trying to create that cozy kind of aesthetic. It’s super inviting, and doesn't go out of style easily. I think that’s why it’s been as popular as it is."

This farmhouse-style Cutchogue home sold last year. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

But Walters saw this trend originated as far back as seven years ago on Long Island. Now, it’s reaching its peak, he said. Barn-style architecture is gaining popularity now, which has a boxier build than a farmhouse, Walters added.

"I see people now going for more modern houses," said Tamara Magel, an interior designer who works out of the Hamptons and New York City. "They’re tilting away from farmhouses and going slightly more modern."

Shannon Willey founded Sea Green Designs in Southampton in 2000. Her farmhouse projects have leaned into a coastal vibe, incorporating blues, greens and sandy earth tones. Going forward, she thinks bold colors will rule in 2024, and the farmhouse trend will last for just a bit longer.

"I do see people bringing in more color now than I have seen in many years," Willey said. "Neutral was very popular for a while, but I think we’re seeing more maximalist trends now."