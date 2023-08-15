ClassifiedsReal Estate

Report: Tom Ford buys Jackie Kennedy's childhood home in East Hampton

Tom Ford attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

By Rachel Weissrachel.weiss@newsday.com@RachMWeiss

Fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford has purchased the former East Hampton summer residence of the Bouvier family, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The property, called Lasata, was reportedly sold for $52 million after hitting the market in May 2022. Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was part of the family and spent her childhood summers there.

The listing agent on the property did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lasata, the East Hampton home where Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis spent her childhood summers, was listed in May for $55 million. Credit: Geir Magnusson

The estate sits on 7.15 acres. Inside the 8,500-square foot property, there are 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, which includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms in a guest house on site. There is also a caretaker’s cottage, three-car garage and a pool house.

Tom Ford founded his luxury fashion brand in 2005. Estée Lauder announced a deal to acquire his company last year. Ford has also written and directed two films: "A Single Man" and "Nocturnal Animals."

According to the listing, the estate underwent two restorations: One in 2007, and another in 2019. The house was built in 1917 by Manhattan-based architect Arthur C. Jackson.

Major John Vernou Bouvier Jr. and his wife bought the estate in 1925. Following his death in 1948, his daughters inherited and then sold the property.

"They allegedly sold it for $40,000," listing agent Eileen O'Neill of The Corcoran Group told Newsday in June. "A very different price."

The annual property taxes are $82,200.

