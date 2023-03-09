Ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo interviews Billy Joel on his podcast

Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will drop a new episode Friday of his podcast, “As a Matter of Fact … with Andrew Cuomo” featuring an interview with singer-songwriter Billy Joel. The Piano Man spoke with Cuomo, the godfather of his daughters Della Rose and Remy Anne with wife Alexis, via FaceTime from his home in Florida just prior to the launch of his stadium tour with Stevie Nicks, which begins on March 10 in Inglewood, California.

“There are very few talents that are intergenerational and you certainly are one. Stevie Nicks is another one,” said Cuomo, 65, whose podcast started in October, 14 months after he resigned from office. “I think that is so exciting and so cool.”

Joel, 73, admitted he was looking forward to it.

“We never actually worked together. I know her from the Fleetwood Mac days,” said Joel, who lives part-time in Centre Island and part-time in Florida with his family. “I met her in San Francisco when we did a gig but we never worked onstage together. This should be an interesting experience.”

Cuomo marveled at Joel’s ongoing Madison Square Garden residency, noting that he’s done 90 shows and counting. (Joel will play his 89th residency concert on March 26, with monthly shows scheduled until August.)

“I was assuming there would be an arc to it where it would start to kind of peter out. But that hasn’t happened,” admitted Joel. “They are selling more tickets now than they were at the beginning. It’s crazy.”

When Cuomo asked about what he attributes to the revival of his career, Joel was stumped.

“I started to try and figure it out but then I gave up,” said Joel. “I keep getting asked, ‘What’s the reason for your longevity?’ I keep answering, ‘Well, I haven’t died yet. I’m still alive, that’s probably the reason for my longevity.’ I couldn’t tell you why. I really don’t know.”

Cuomo was curious about Joel’s support for the late Warren Zevon posthumously getting into the Class of 2023 for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to feeling connected to Zevon as a fellow piano player, Joel declared him a true original.

“Nobody was quite like Warren Zevon,” said Joel. “He reached a plateau with his writing that I had always strived for.”

When asked who would be in his own personal hall of fame, Joel cited vocalist-pianist Steve Winwood, vocalist-guitarist Jimi Hendrix, drummer Steve Gadd and composer Ludwig van Beethoven.

Both Cuomo and Joel share something in common — they are the fathers of three daughters. Joel discussed his thoughts on his eldest, 37-year-old Alexa Ray, following in his footsteps by becoming a professional musician.

“I actually have mixed feelings about it. I know that she’s talented and very good at music. But I also know the music business and how treacherous that can be. There’s a lot of pitfalls in it,” Joel said. “You are kind of on your own when you are out there. There’s no safety net.”

Additionally, Cuomo praised Joel for his recent support and relief for the victims of Hurricane Ian and for Ukrainian refugees. He then wondered what kind of lyrics he would add onto his 1989 history-logging hit song, “We Didn’t Start the Fire” today.

“There’s a lot. That song was written in 1989 when Tiananmen Square happened in China, that was how I ended the thing. Then there was ‘Rock & Roller Cola Wars’ with Michael Jackson ... I thought this is the ultimate craziness. But, it got weirder after that. Things just got really out of control,” said Joel. “Here we are in the 21st century watching these crazy things happen like the war in Ukraine. Who would have predicted these things would be happening but they are. We thought we learned from the mistakes of history, but we haven’t.”

Knowing he’s a motorcycle fanatic, Cuomo asked Joel which bike he’d like to have back. Joel immediately noted a root beer-colored 1981 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1000.

“You never see it anymore,” said Joel. “I keep looking for it but I never find it. It’s rare.”

But, when it comes to boats, Joel claimed he’s very satisfied with his Alexa, a 36-foot BHM hull lobster boat, which he tricked out as a swordfish boat.

“We went out fishing on it once, on Long Island Sound and all these boats started trolling around us,” recalled Cuomo. “They recognized the boat and they wanted to see you.”

Joel added, “It turned into a parade.”

Cuomo quipped back, “Next time we are going to go out in a boat called the Incognito!”