Anthony Michael Hall, 55, welcomes first child with wife Lucia Oskerova

Actor Anthony Michael Hall and his wife, Slovak-Canadian actor and former model Lucia Oskerova, welcomed their first child together, son Michael Anthony Hall II, on June 1.

“My heart exploded with the most incredible feelings of love, happiness and gratitude,” Oskerova wrote on Instagram and Facebook Wednesday. "The last month and half was the busiest and most joyful time of our lives. Michael Anthony Hall II you are mommy and daddy’s whole world and we love you unconditionally.”

Hall, 55, who was born Michael Anthony Hall and transposed his first two names when joining the Screen Actors Guild in 1976, told People magazine in a story posted the same day, “I knew I did want to name him Michael and my wife also loved that name, even before she met me. So we've shared that, and then we decided to go with the suffix so he's Michael Anthony Hall II because there are a lot of juniors in the world.”

The former teen star of films including “Sixteen Candles” (1984), “The Breakfast Club” and “Weird Science” (both 1985) added, “I couldn't be happier because I always knew, even when I was a young man, that I wanted to get started later. Here I am at 55, and I’m fully committed.”

