David McCallum, Bob Dylan, Kevin Jonas and more stars who got married on Long Island

When it comes to getting married, a number of celebrities from Hicksville son Billy Joel to Massapequa-raised Alec Baldwin have said "I do" to having Long Island as their place to tie the knot.

Two of Billy Joel's weddings — in 2004 to wife No. 3, Katie Lee, in 2015 to his current spouse, Alexis Roderick — took place at his Centre Island estate. Baldwin married his first wife, Kim Basinger, on a beach in East Hampton in 1993; he renewed his vows with second wife Hilaria Baldwin in 2017 at Wolffer Estate Winery in Sagaponack with friends and several of their children as guests.

But the area has also served as the romantic setting for many of other big stars, some of whom may surprise you.

BOB DYLAN (Nov. 22, 1965)

Bob Dylan with his wife, Sara Lownds at Heathrow Airport in Londo in 1969. Credit: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Whether Dylan married his first wife, Sara Lownds, in an outdoor ceremony under an oak tree on the judge's lawn, as one news report stated, or in the judge's chambers according to another account, he definitely did get hitched in a civil ceremony in Mineola. The only guests were Dylan's manager Albert Grossman and a bridesmaid for Lownds, who was seven months pregnant with the couple's son Jesse. The union lasted until 1977.

DAVID MCCALLUM (Sept. 16, 1967)

More than 2,000 fans of "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." star lined the streets of Valley Stream when he exchanged vows with Cedarhurst socialite Katherine Carpenter. Police officers also had to form a human chain to stave off fans as the newlyweds left the church. The couple, who maintained a home in Atlantic Beach, were still married when McCallum died in September 2023.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

JOEY FATONE (Sept. 9, 2004)

There was plenty of fun and games when the *NSYNC singer wed high school sweetheart Kelly Baldwin: a full-fledged carnival was set up on the front lawn of Oheka Castle in Huntington. "The biggest challenge was trying to keep a huge carnival a secret until the end of the wedding since the carnival was the after party," said Nancy Melius, director of marketing and design at Oheka. Music was provided by pop rockers Smash Mouth. Fatone and Baldwin said "bye, bye, bye" to each other after divorcing in 2019.

KEVIN JONAS (Dec. 19, 2009)

Kevin and Danielle Jonas had a tent set up like a winter wonderland for their 2009 wedding at Oheka Castle in Huntington. Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

The oldest of the singing Jonas Brothers likes to do things in a big way. When he and Danielle Deleasa (now Jonas) got married at Oheka, it was a weekend-long affair with an Italian dinner in the grand ballroom and roller skating in the Terrace room on the eve of the wedding, Melius said. A surprise nor'easter on the big day didn't spoil the reception, which took place in a tent decorated as a winter wonderland. "There was so much snow it had to be continually brushed off the top of the tent," Melius said. "Shawls were handed out to all the ladies in attendance because the heaters could not fully make up for the freezing temperatures outside."

KATIE COURIC (June 21, 2014)

John Molner took care of the arrangements for his 2014 wedding to Katie Couric at her home in East Hampton. Credit: Getty Images for National Geographic/Bryan Bedder

For the veteran broadcast journalist's marriage to finance executive John Molner at Couric's East Hampton house, she let the groom do all the planning, People reported. That included a menu from Bridgehampton’s Topping Rose and a three-tier lemon-strawberry wedding cake served with lemon thyme and garden-strawberry sorbets. The couple walked down the aisle together to the strains of "Till There Was You" played by a string quartet.

GWYNETH PALTROW (Sept. 29, 2018)

Massapequa-raised Jerry Seinfeld hosted a wedding eve dinner at his Amagansett home for the Oscar winner and TV writer-director Brad Falchuk. Nuptials took place the next day at Paltrow's residence in Amagansett followed by the reception which featured a meal prepared by Argentine chef Francis Mallmann, who flew in from Santiago, Chile. The star-studded guest list included Cameron Diaz, Robert Downey Jr., Rob Lowe and Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.