Judge stops release of JWoww's racy photos

A Mineola judge has granted "Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley of Franklin Square an injunction that prohibits an ex-boyfriend from distributing racy shots of her, saying the issue is for an arbitrator to decide.

In a decision handed down Tuesday and made public Wednesday, Judge Jeffrey S. Brown of New York State Supreme Court in Nassau County enjoined Tom Lippolis and his company, Woww Resources Inc., from selling or otherwise disseminating "numerous nude and/or partially nude digital images and videos of her" taken in February 2010.

The issue is part of a larger breach-of-contract lawsuit that Lippolis filed against "Jennie L. Farley," with an "e," and Jenni Farley Llc, without the "e."

Lippolis argued that Farley "was always a willing participant and always gave consent," although the court noted he gave no documentation of this.The court was not persuaded and granted Farley an injunction, while Lippolis' lawsuit continues to arbitration.

Lippolis' attorney, Jeffrey I. Baum of Garden City, said the photographs were never an issue and that the lawsuit is a simple contract case.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"He [Lippolis] had executed a managerial contract with her, in writing," Baum said." She wasn't JWoww then - she was just Jennie. He got her involved in promotional things with clubs and with suntan-lotion companies, and he also was involved in getting her more money for the MTV program. With regard to the pictures, he'd never even wanted to sell them," adding, "She brought them up."

Farley's attorney, Rudy Fusco of Amagansett, did not immediately return a call.