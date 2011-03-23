Lindsay Lohan rejects plea bargain

Lindsay Lohan has rejected a plea bargain in her felony grand theft case involving a necklace taken from a Venice, Calif., jewelry store in January.

Los Angeles County District Attorney spokeswoman Jane Robison said Wednesday that Lohan's attorney, Shawn Holley has informed prosecutors that Lohan will not accept the offer from Superior Court Judge Keith Schwartz to plead guilty or no contest, which might have resulted in a short jail sentence. Instead, she will let the case proceed toward trial. Lohan pleaded not guilty on Feb. 23.

Lohan will now appear before Judge Stephanie Sautner at a pretrial hearing on April 22, where prosecutors will present evidence to allow Sautner to rule whether Lohan must stand trial.

Should the "Mean Girls" star, 24, do so, she could immediately be sentenced for a probation violation on her 2007 driving while intoxicated conviction, reported The Associated Press, and be sent to jail yet again.

Meanwhile, her father, Michael Lohan, 50, was formally charged Wednesday with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence, following his arrest Monday night. The D.A.'s office declined to pursue the three domestic violence felonies for which he was initially charged, People magazine said. His bail was set at $30,000, according to TMZ.com, and his arraignment is scheduled for May 23.