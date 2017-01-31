Pharrell Williams, wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets

Without fanfare, 11-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter-producer Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, welcomed triplets in January.

A representative for Williams, 43, confirmed to Vanity Fair Tuesday that Lasichanh and the infants are “healthy and happy,” while declining to provide the babies’ names, genders or exact birth date.

The “Happy” and “Get Lucky” singer, best known by the monomial Pharrell, and model-designer Lasichanh have a son, Rocket, who turned 8 in November. The couple married in October 2013 after five years together.