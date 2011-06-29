Sheen: I took steroids for 'Major League'

ActorCharlie Sheen tells Sports Illustrated in its latest issue that he took steroids "for like six or eight weeks" while filming the 1989 movie "Major League." He adds that the performance-enhancing drugs helped his fastball go from 79 mph to 85 mph, The Associated Press reports. Sheen says it was the only time he took steroids and they made him a bit more irritable than normal. Meanwhile, a judge ordered the actor's former bosses to garnish $55,000 a month for child support from any payments they make to the former "Two and a Half Men" star, according to AP. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Hank Goldberg approved a request by Brooke Mueller Sheen to garnish any payments from Warner Bros.