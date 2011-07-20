Snooki to dance with the stars? If Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino could do it, then why not Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi? The pint-size "Jersey Shore" star is being considered as a possible participant on the next season of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," which starts Sept. 19, Us Weekly reports. As "Shore" viewers know by now, Polizzi certainly knows how to move on the dance floor -- and she will have less to do once summer's over and filming stops on the show's fifth season. Other names being considered for "DWTS" include Rob Kardashian (sister Kim was on the show in 2008, but she lasted only three weeks), boxer Mike Tyson and R&B singer Christina Milian.