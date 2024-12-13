Tips to writing a Christmas TV movie, including no villains and keeping it Christmas-y

Writing a Christmas made-for-TV movie may seem formulaic, but there's no real checklist to follow. Successful writers in the genre say there are some standard practices to keep in mind, however, about what works and what doesn't.

— If you want to write Christmas movies, be prepared to experience Christmas year-round. Brainstorming, pitching, and writing can happen any time, even in the summer months.

— Originality and fresh ideas are welcome but also remember your audience. Viewers return to these movies year after year because they bring comfort and people like holiday traditions. Remember to keep things Christmas-y.

— There are no true villains in a Christmas TV movie.

— All obstacles are removed by the end of the film and every story has a happy ending.

— No one dies in a Christmas TV movie.