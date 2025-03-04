“Anora,” the profane but critically acclaimed comedy that led the way at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony with five wins, will make its streaming debut on Hulu March 17.

Hulu announced the date on its official Instagram account Monday afternoon.

“Anora” earned Oscars for Best Picture, directing, original screenplay and editing, all for filmmaker Sean Baker. Mikey Madison earned best actress for her performance as Anora "Ani" Mikheeva, an exotic dancer from Brighton Beach who marries a Russian playboy (Mark Eydelshteyn). Baker’s four wins in a single night put him in the company of Walt Disney, the only other person to do so. (Disney won four Oscars for four separate films at the 26th Academy Awards in 1954.)

“Anora” won the Palme d’Or at Cannes this past May and quickly became a critical darling. RogerEbert.com called it “both thrilling and heartbreaking,” while The New York Times praised Madison’s performance as “mesmerizing.” Though the film struck out at this year’s Golden Globes, where it went in with five nominations, it snapped up numerous other awards from the BAFTAs, Producers Guild of America and Writers Guild of America.

At the Oscars, both Baker and Madison took the unusual step of thanking the sex-work community in their acceptance speeches. “I will continue to support and be an ally,” Madison said. “All of the incredible people, the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community, has been one of the highlights of this entire incredible experience.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The R-rated film contains explicit sex and, according to one unofficial tally, 479 utterances of the f-word, an average of roughly three per minute.