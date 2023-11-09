Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett team up for Jones Beach show next summer

It might be November, but things are heating up at the beach. Nineties icon Alanis Morissette is bringing “The Triple Moon Tour” to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 10 with special guests Joan Jett & the Blackhearts as well as Morgan Wade.

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” said Morissette in a statement. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

Last week Morissette released a cover of the Wham! holiday anthem, “Last Christmas,” the title track of a new EP featuring her previously released versions of John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over),” William Chatterton Dix’s “What Child Is This?” and Katherine Kennicott Davis’ “Little Drummer Boy.” Morissette’s landmark 1995 album, “Jagged Little Pill,” has sold over 33 million copies worldwide, spawning six hit singles.

Jett, who lives in Long Beach, is touring in support of her recent EP, “Mindsets.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be bringing out her cavalcade of hits, including “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Bad Reputation” and No. 1 single, “I Love Rock ’N Roll.”

Country singer/songwriter Wade, who hails from Floyd, Virginia, is currently riding high on the success of her recently released sophomore album, “Psychopath,” containing hits "Fall In Love With Me” and the title track.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check alanis.com for other presale opportunities.

Morissette is the fourth show added to the Jones Beach 2024 concert season. Other dates include New Kids on the Block on Aug. 4, Lynyrd Skynyrd with ZZ Top on Aug. 22 and Hootie & the Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain on Sept. 5.